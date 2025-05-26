American Music Awards 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals: See All the Stars

American Music Awards 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals: Rod Stewart, Heidi Klum, & More (PHOTOS)

Brittany Sims
1 Comment
David Becker/Getty Images

American Music Awards

 More

The 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) are underway! The biggest names in music arrived at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas luxury resort on Monday, May 26, and their outfits hit a high note just like their music.

Jennifer Lopez will show off her style throughout the night as she hosts the awards show. Other celebrities expected to walk the red carpet solo and with their significant others include Sir Rod Stewart, who will perform and receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Janet Jackson, who will perform for the first time since 2018 and be honored with the ICON award. Benson BooneBlake SheltonGloria EstefanGwen StefaniLainey Wilson, and Reneé Rapp are also performing.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with 10, followed closely by Post MaloneBillie EilishChappell Roan, and ShaboozeyBeyoncéSabrina CarpenterAriana GrandeMorgan WallenTaylor SwiftSZACharli XCXLady GagaBruno Mars, and Zach Bryan are also among the nominees.

With these prestigious awards and performances, the American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted award show, will be memorable. However, the fun starts on the red carpet, as celebrities show off their style before heading inside the venue.

Scroll to see the star-studded arrivals and check back as more celebrities show up and show off their style throughout the night. Let us know who had your favorite look of the night! The AMAs are streaming on Paramount+ and airing on CBS, starting at 8/7c.

2025 American Music Awards, Monday, May 26, 8/7c, CBS

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Becky G attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

James Charles

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Becky G attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Becky G

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordan Chiles attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Jodan Chiles

Olympic Gold medalist

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) MGK attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Reneé Rapp attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Renee Rapp

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tiffany Haddish attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jon Batiste attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Jon Batiste

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ciara attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Ciara

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Zac Brown attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Zac Brown

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Wayne Brady attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Wayne Brady

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Rod Stewart attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Rod Stewart

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Shaboozey

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lainey Wilson attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Dan + Shay

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nikki Glaser attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Benson Boone attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Benson Boone

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Heidi Klum attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dylan Efron attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Dylan Efron

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shin Lim attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Shin Lim

America’s Got Talent winner

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Alex Warren attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Alex Warren

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Alix Earle attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Alix Earle

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Heidi Montag attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Heidi Montag

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Moroney attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Megan Moroney

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kehlani attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Kehlani

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Gloria Estefan attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Gloria Estefan

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jason Tartick attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Jason Tartick

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) JaNa Craig attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

JaNa Craig

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Sophie Hawley-Weld of Sofi Tukker attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Sophie Hawley-Weld

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jenna Johnson attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Jenna Johnson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Rebecca Black attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Rebecca Black

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ezra Sosa attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/ Getty Images

Ezra Sosa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Aubrey Anderson-Emmons attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kenny Rodriguez attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Kenny Rodriguez

American Music Awards

Benson Boone

Heidi Klum

Janet Jackson

Jennifer Lopez

Rod Stewart




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Phil Robertson
1
Phil Robertson Dies: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Patriarch Was 79
Kelly Clarkson on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
2
The Newest ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Rumors, Explained
Jocelyn Hudon as Lizzy Novak — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 15
3
‘Chicago Fire’s Jocelyn Hudon Pitches ‘Med’ Crossover Romance for Novak
4
American Music Awards 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals: See All the Stars
5
Jacob Anderson Unpacks the Gothic Horror of ‘IWTV’ Season 2