American Music Awards 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals: See All the Stars

The 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) are underway! The biggest names in music arrived at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas luxury resort on Monday, May 26, and their outfits hit a high note just like their music.

Jennifer Lopez will show off her style throughout the night as she hosts the awards show. Other celebrities expected to walk the red carpet solo and with their significant others include Sir Rod Stewart, who will perform and receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Janet Jackson, who will perform for the first time since 2018 and be honored with the ICON award. Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, and Reneé Rapp are also performing.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with 10, followed closely by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey. Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, SZA, Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Zach Bryan are also among the nominees.

With these prestigious awards and performances, the American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted award show, will be memorable. However, the fun starts on the red carpet, as celebrities show off their style before heading inside the venue.

Scroll to see the star-studded arrivals and check back as more celebrities show up and show off their style throughout the night. Let us know who had your favorite look of the night! The AMAs are streaming on Paramount+ and airing on CBS, starting at 8/7c.