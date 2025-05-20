American Music Awards 2025: Janet Jackson & Rod Stewart to Perform — When & How to Watch

Sir Rod Stewart will perform at the American Music Awards for the first time in over 20 years during the Monday, May 26, ceremony as he receives the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, also features Janet Jackson as one of the night’s special honorees. Jackson will also take to the stage for a performance, marking her first TV performance since 2018. So what else can music lovers expect from the AMAs this year?

Here’s a breakdown of when and where to watch the 2025 AMAs, plus details on nominees and additional appearances.

When are the 2025 American Music Awards?

The star-studded celebration will kick off summer with host Jennifer Lopez from the all-new luxury resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas, on Monday, May 26, starting at 8/7c.

Celebrating the year’s most iconic music, the American Music Awards is the world’s largest fan-voted award show honoring today’s most influential artists and their passionate fanbases. This Memorial Day, the AMAs will pay special tribute to our U.S. troops and veterans through authentic performances and unforgettable moments. Nominees are based on key fan interactions — as reflected on the Billboard charts — including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and Luminate, the entertainment industry’s most trusted data partner, and cover the data tracking eligibility period of March 22, 2024, through March 20, 2025.

Where can I watch the 2025 American Music Awards?

With an array of performances, including from Lopez herself, the 51st AMAs will air live coast to coast at 8/7c on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. Tickets to the show are available now on Ticketmaster.

Will the 2025 American Music Awards be streaming?

Yes, but only for Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers. Subscribers to Paramount+’s premium tier will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

How are Rod Stewart and Janet Jackson being honored?

The AMAs announced Stewart’s award and performance on May 20. He will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award win in recognition of his achievements, including being a two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, releasing 19 platinum and multi-platinum certified albums in the U.S., and releasing more than 50 hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and 16 Hot 100 top 10 chart-toppers are songs, including, “Maggie May,” “Hot Legs,” “Infatuation,” “Do You Think I’m Sexy,” “Some Guys Have All the Luck,” “Tonight’s The Night,” and “Forever Young.” Stewart’s win comes in conjunction with his upcoming summer launch of the North American leg of his “One Last Time,” world tour, after which he’ll return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from May to June and September to October 2025 with “The Encore Shows.”

Meanwhile, legendary entertainer Janet Jackson will receive the prestigious ICON Award, which recognizes an artist whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry. Jackson is a global phenomenon and an 11-time American Music Award winner.

Who else is performing at the 2025 American Music Awards?

In addition to Lopez and Stewart, the list of 2025 AMAs performers includes Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, and Reneé Rapp.

Who are the 2025 American Music Awards nominees?

The 2025 AMAs nominees were announced on April 25. Kendrick Lamar leads with 10 nominations, followed closely by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey. Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, SZA, Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Zach Bryan are also among the nominees. Nominations voting closed on May 15.

