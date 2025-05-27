Shaboozey Explains His Eyeroll After Megan Moroney’s Comment at AMAs

After country star Megan Moroney said that the Carter family “invented country music” at the American Music Awards on Monday night, singer Shaboozey was caught rolling his eyes. Now, the 30-year-old is speaking out about his reaction.

“The Bar Song” singer and Moroney presented the award for Favorite Country Duo or Group, which was won by Dan + Shay, on May 26. Shaboozey couldn’t help but react to what Moroney read off the teleprompter before they announced the winner.

“Country music has been an important part of AMA history,” he said. “The very first year of this show, the award for Favorite Male Country Artist went to the great Charley Pride.”

“That same year, Favorite Female [Country] Artist went to Lynn Anderson,” Moroney said. “And this award went to the Carter Family, who basically invented country music.” At the latter half of the statement, Shaboozey rolled his eyes and gave a curt laugh.

The Carter family was known as the “First Family of Country Music,” who incorporated the work of Black guitarist Lesley Riddle into their songs. They also traveled around Appalachia with A.P. Carter on their trip where he collected songs from other artists. Maybelline Carter, A.P.’s sister-in-law, added elements of Riddle’s finger-picking into her playing. The family also recorded several of Riddle’s compositions, who introduced them to Black musical traditions that later influenced what is now country music.

Shaboozey wrote about the “real history of country music” on X. “The real history of country music is about people coming together despite their differences, and embracing and celebrating the things that make us alike,” he tweeted.

“Google: Lesley Riddle, Steve Tartar, Harry Gay, Defoe Bailey, and The Carter Family…”

“When you uncover the true history of country music, you find a story so powerful that it cannot be erased…” Shaboozey ended.

Another example of this is country musician Rhiannon Giddens‘ banjo playing was sampled on Beyonce‘s song “Texas Hold ‘Em,” off her first country album, Cowboy Carter. Shaboozey is also featured on the record. Since Beyonce’s married last name is Carter, some fans might have thought the duo was talking about her and her husband, Jay-Z, but he was talking about Black artists in country music in general and how they don’t get the recognition

In May, Shaboozey told People that his strength is being a “Black artist in country music.” “I loved that there was so much room for some diversity in the space and to stand out. I love standing out,” he told the publication.

“I love that I’m different. I think it’s my superpower. [I’m] not feeling like I’m not allowed in this space because of the way I look or the way I dress or the way I present myself. If anything, hopefully it opens doors for people.”

Other popular Black country artists include Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen, and more.

What do you think of Shaboozey’s reaction and response? Let us know in the comments.

American Music Awards 2025, now streaming on Paramount+.