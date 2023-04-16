Who Will Win ‘American Idol’ Season 21, Based on Their Social Followings

Isaac Rouse
Iam Tongi;Nutsa;Wé Ani/Instagram

American Idol‘s staple Top 24 has turned into the Top 26 in the latest season, with the last remaining contestant yet to be revealed.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan gave the green light to Matt Wilson, Colin Stough, and Iam Tongi in the previous episode, much to their surprise. Now the Top 26, the judges, and host Ryan Seacrest are going to Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii to get the rest of the singing competition underway.

There are plenty of contestants this season, many with their own social media following. Could some online popularity be the deciding factor in giving contestants an edge over the ones with less social media presence?

We can only wait and see if their endurance matches their social media numbers. However, we’re evaluating and ranking them based on their Instagram following to anticipate their potential success. Remember that these rankings may change as social media metrics constantly fluctuate.

Check out the above gallery to see the contestants ranked from least to most probable to win.

American Idol, Sundays & Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

Nutsa/Instagram

Nutsa

Instagram Followers: 383K

YouTube Followers: 13.9K

Iam Tongi/Instagram

Iam Tongi

Instagram Followers: 279K

YouTube Followers: 21.1K (fanpage)

Wé Ani/Instagram

Wé Ani

Instagram Followers: 184K

YouTube Followers: 11.9K

Colin Stough/Instagram

Colin Stough

Instagram Followers: 64.2K

YouTube Followers: 1.03K

Michael Williams/Instagram

Michael Williams

Instagram Followers: 43.1K

YouTube Followers: 5.98K

Marybeth Byrd/Instagram

Marybeth Byrd

Instagram Followers: 37.8K

YouTube Followers: 322

 

Megan Danielle/Instagram

Megan Danielle

Instagram Followers: 35.9K

YouTube Followers: 1.27K

 

 

Haven Madison/Instagram

Haven Madison

Instagram Followers: 31.7K

YouTube Followers: 1.23K

Kaeyra/Instagram

Kaeyra

Instagram Followers: 25.9K

YouTube Followers: 7.19K

/Tyson VenegasInstagram

Tyson Venegas

Instagram Followers: 22K

YouTube Followers: 4.17K

Oliver Steele/Instagram

Oliver Steele

Instagram Followers: 20.7K

YouTube Followers: 68

Olivia Soli/Instagram

Olivia Soli

Instagram Followers: 20.6K

YouTube Followers: 1.17K

Lucy Love/Instagram

Lucy Love

Instagram Followers: 17.2K

YouTube Followers: 263

Mariah Faith/Instagram

Mariah Faith

Instagram Followers: 16.6K

YouTube Followers: 100

 

Elijah McCormick/Instagram

Elijah McCormick

Instagram Followers: 16K

YouTube Followers: 106

Elise Kristine/Instagram

Elise Kristine

Instagram Followers: 15.8K

YouTube Followers: 893

Malik Heard/Instagram

Malik Heard

Instagram Followers: 12K

YouTube Followers: 3.71K

Matt Wilson/Instagram

Matt Wilson

Instagram Followers: 11.9K

YouTube Followers: 2.4K

 

Zachariah Smith/Instagram

Zachariah Smith

Instagram Followers: 10K

YouTube Followers: 15

Warren Peay/Instagram

Warren Peay

Instagram Followers: 8.9K

YouTube Followers: 388

Hannah Nicolaisen/Instagram

Hannah Nicolaisen

Instagram Followers: 7.8K

YouTube Followers: 135

 

Emma Busse/Instagram

Emma Busse

Instagram Followers: 7.2K

YouTube Followers: 0

PJAE/Instagram

PJAE

Instagram Followers: 6.6K

YouTube Followers: 222

Dawson Wayne/Instagram

Dawson Wayne

Instagram Followers: 4.7K

YouTube Followers: 29

Nailyah Serenity/Instagram

Nailyah Serenity

Instagram Followers: 1.9K

YouTube Followers: 7.06K

