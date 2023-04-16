Who Will Win ‘American Idol’ Season 21, Based on Their Social Followings

American Idol‘s staple Top 24 has turned into the Top 26 in the latest season, with the last remaining contestant yet to be revealed.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan gave the green light to Matt Wilson, Colin Stough, and Iam Tongi in the previous episode, much to their surprise. Now the Top 26, the judges, and host Ryan Seacrest are going to Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii to get the rest of the singing competition underway.

There are plenty of contestants this season, many with their own social media following. Could some online popularity be the deciding factor in giving contestants an edge over the ones with less social media presence?

We can only wait and see if their endurance matches their social media numbers. However, we’re evaluating and ranking them based on their Instagram following to anticipate their potential success. Remember that these rankings may change as social media metrics constantly fluctuate.

American Idol, Sundays & Mondays, 8/7c, ABC