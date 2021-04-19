Who Will Win ‘American Idol’ Season 19? Ranking the Top 10’s Chances

Who will sing their way to American Idol victory this season and join the ranks of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jordin Sparks? We can get a hint by looking at the social media popularity of the nine contestants still standing in Season 19.

As we did last year, we’re ranking the remaining Idol hopefuls by combining their Instagram followings and the view counts of their most popular videos on the reality competition’s official YouTube channel.

It’s not an exact science, of course. A lot can change between now and Idol’s May 23 finale, especially because select contestants from Season 18 are getting one more shot at the title by competing this week for the final spot in the Top 10.

But here’s where the confirmed remaining contestants’ social media stats stand as of the moment.

