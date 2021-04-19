Who Will Win ‘American Idol’ Season 19? Ranking the Top 10’s Chances

American Idol Season 19
American Idol

Who will sing their way to American Idol victory this season and join the ranks of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jordin Sparks? We can get a hint by looking at the social media popularity of the nine contestants still standing in Season 19.

As we did last year, we’re ranking the remaining Idol hopefuls by combining their Instagram followings and the view counts of their most popular videos on the reality competition’s official YouTube channel.

It’s not an exact science, of course. A lot can change between now and Idol’s May 23 finale, especially because select contestants from Season 18 are getting one more shot at the title by competing this week for the final spot in the Top 10.

But here’s where the confirmed remaining contestants’ social media stats stand as of the moment.

American Idol Season 19 Deshawn Goncalves
Eric McCandless/ABC

12. Deshawn Goncalves

Instagram presence: 23.7k followers

Most popular Idol clip: 614k views

American Idol Season 19 Hunter Metts
Eric McCandless/ABC

9. Hunter Metts

Instagram presence: 63.6k followers

Most popular Idol clip: 741k views

American Idol Season 19 Caleb Kennedy
Eric McCandless/ABC

7. Caleb Kennedy

Instagram presence: 44.6k followers

Most popular Idol clip: 1.1 million views

American Idol Season 19 Cassandra Coleman
Eric McCandless/ABC

6. Cassandra Coleman

Instagram presence: 56.9 followers

Most popular Idol clip: 1.7 million views

American Idol Season 19 Chayce Beckham
Eric McCandless/ABC

5. Chayce Beckham

Instagram presence: 101k followers

Most popular Idol clip: 1.8 million views

American Idol Season 19 Alyssa Wray
Eric McCandless/ABC

4. Alyssa Wray

Instagram presence: 44.7k followers

Most popular Idol clip: 2.1 million views

Willie Spence on American Idol - Season 19
Eric McCandless/ABC

3. Willie Spence

Instagram presence: 423k followers

Most popular Idol clip: 2.5 million views

American Idol Season 19 Casey Bishop
Eric McCandless/ABC

2. Casey Bishop

Instagram presence: 66.5k followers

Most popular Idol clip: 3.6 million views

American Idol Season 19 Grace Kinstler
Eric McCandless/ABC

1. Grace Kinstler

Instagram presence: 101k followers

Most popular Idol clip: 3.6 million views

American Idol

