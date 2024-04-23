‘American Idol’: Will Meghan Trainor Replace Katy Perry as Judge?

Katie Song
Comments
Katy Perry Meghan Trainor
Getty Images

American Idol judge Katy Perry is in need of a replacement as she gears up for her departure from the hit singing competition after appearing for seven seasons.

Fellow judge Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest revealed they have a few names in mind, one of them being pop star Meghan Trainor.

On Monday’s Idol episode, Trainor appeared as a coach, engaging the competing singers and lending her expertise as the current Season 22 has narrowed down its contestants to the Top 10. Bryan and Seacrest spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Trainor’s charismatic presence on the show this season.

Meghan Trainor on American Idol

“I think Meghan’s always been real fun,” Bryan told ET. “You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She’s] real witty, so certainly.”

However, Bryan also admitted he’s got at least “10 names” in his head as possible judges. Though he wasn’t ready to share any of the names, he admitted that he hasn’t caught wind of any names thrown around by the show’s producers.

Seacrest shared Bryan’s enthusiasm for Trainor.

“She was very good,” said Seacrest. “Meghan is a super talent too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and she’s spontaneous.”

Certainly, Trainor has experience sitting on the judge’s desk. She has previously been a judge on Australian Idol and The Voice UK.

Perry announced her decision to leave the long-running show earlier this year, alluding to creating time for potential future projects.

“I’m just trying to make space for other things,” she explained. “It’s not like me ending this show means I’m going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I’m gonna go to work.” Perry is currently raising her 3-year-old daughter Daisy with Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom.

17 TV Couples Who Represent Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' Songs Perfectly
Related

17 TV Couples Who Represent Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' Songs Perfectly

Fellow Idol judge Lionel Richie had some of his own names in mind, aside from Trainor. He gave a personal shoutout to both morning show host Kelly Clarkson and Taylor Swift.

“I’ve got my list, but Kelly, if you don’t have anything else to do, I’d like to drop that out there,” said Richie. “I’m a big fan.”

“Oh, and by the way, Taylor, if you’re available, we’d like to have you out,” he added. “Call me!

Do you think Meghan should replace Katy? Let its know in the comments section below.

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

 

American Idol - ABC

American Idol where to stream

American Idol

Katy Perry

Luke Bryan

Meghan Trainor

Ryan Seacrest

Taylor Swift

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams Brady - Days of Our Lives - Season 54
1
Hope Brady Is Back! Kristian Alfonso Sets ‘DAYS’ Return
Janelle Brown and her son Garrison Brown
2
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Reveals Fate of Son’s Cats Following His Death
Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Jason George, Barrett Doss, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Merle Dandridge, Stefania Spampinato, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Carlos Miranda, and Josh Randall at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
3
See ‘Station 19’ Stars Dressed Up to Celebrate at Wrap Party
Elly Trickett on Jeopardy! April 22 game
4
‘Jeopardy!’: What Happened to Contestant’s Glasses Mid-Game?
Freddie Highmore and Kayla Cromer in 'The Good Doctor' - Season 7, Episode 6
5
Is ‘The Good Doctor’ New This Week?