‘American Idol’: Will Meghan Trainor Replace Katy Perry as Judge?

American Idol judge Katy Perry is in need of a replacement as she gears up for her departure from the hit singing competition after appearing for seven seasons.

Fellow judge Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest revealed they have a few names in mind, one of them being pop star Meghan Trainor.

On Monday’s Idol episode, Trainor appeared as a coach, engaging the competing singers and lending her expertise as the current Season 22 has narrowed down its contestants to the Top 10. Bryan and Seacrest spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Trainor’s charismatic presence on the show this season.

“I think Meghan’s always been real fun,” Bryan told ET. “You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She’s] real witty, so certainly.”

However, Bryan also admitted he’s got at least “10 names” in his head as possible judges. Though he wasn’t ready to share any of the names, he admitted that he hasn’t caught wind of any names thrown around by the show’s producers.

Seacrest shared Bryan’s enthusiasm for Trainor.

“She was very good,” said Seacrest. “Meghan is a super talent too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and she’s spontaneous.”

Certainly, Trainor has experience sitting on the judge’s desk. She has previously been a judge on Australian Idol and The Voice UK.

Perry announced her decision to leave the long-running show earlier this year, alluding to creating time for potential future projects.

“I’m just trying to make space for other things,” she explained. “It’s not like me ending this show means I’m going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I’m gonna go to work.” Perry is currently raising her 3-year-old daughter Daisy with Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom.

Fellow Idol judge Lionel Richie had some of his own names in mind, aside from Trainor. He gave a personal shoutout to both morning show host Kelly Clarkson and Taylor Swift.

“I’ve got my list, but Kelly, if you don’t have anything else to do, I’d like to drop that out there,” said Richie. “I’m a big fan.”

“Oh, and by the way, Taylor, if you’re available, we’d like to have you out,” he added. “Call me!

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC