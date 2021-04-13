Why Did Wyatt Pike Drop Out of ‘American Idol’?

American Idol has narrowed its remaining pool of contestants down to a Top 12, but one of them will no longer take part in the music competition series, as Wyatt Pike has left the show unexpectedly.

The 19-year-old hopeful from Park City, Utah, has repeatedly delivered solid performances since he first appeared in the auditions. But during the April 13 broadcast, host Ryan Seacrest told viewers before unveiling results, “I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition. He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best.”

The reason behind Pike’s exit is foggy, and according to People, an ABC representative said, “Wyatt could not continue due to personal reasons.” His last appearance on the show occurred during the Sunday, April 12, episode, when he sang Kings of Leon‘s “Use Somebody,” as segments from the show that night were pre-recorded.

According to Pike’s Instagram, he’s been home in Utah for nearly a week. “Something to feel this through: home. Thankful for the rollercoaster I’m on today,” he captioned two images featuring Park City on his profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wyatt Pike (@wyattpike)

While the reason behind his exit is unclear, Wyatt’s audition segment did reveal that the singer had experienced bouts of anxiety in the past related to some of his younger sister’s mental health issues. Wyatt even performed a special original song titled “Best For You,” about his sister for the audition.

For now, it remains unclear whether Wyatt will return to the competition at a later date or season, but he’s definitely received plenty of fans support since the news of his exit broke. As comments pour in on his social media, we can’t help but wish the Idol contestant the best.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC