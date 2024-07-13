Why Every ‘American Idol’ Judge Left the Show

American Idol doesn’t shake up its cast as often as The Voice does — in both its Fox and ABC iterations, Idol even had the same set of judges for a seven-season stretch. But there’s still been turnover on Idol, and judge exits aren’t always as amicable as publicists might have you believe.

With a replacement for Katy Perry coming, below are all the former judges of the show — and what they’ve said about their departures.