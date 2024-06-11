Who Will Replace Katy Perry on ‘Idol’? See the Odds for Potential New Judges

Katy Perry doesn’t have to be “The One That Got Away” for American Idol. Though Perry has bid farewell to the ABC singing competition after six years, countless music stars could take her place on the show’s judging panel.

A betting industry expert at USBets has calculated the odds of 10 potential Idol judges from the music industry.

“The format of American Idol has drastically changed since its revamp in 2018,” a USBets spokesperson says. “Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie had a great chemistry from the get-go, and the combination of R&B, pop, and country expertise amongst the judges is what makes it such an interesting show. More importantly, they have truly embraced guiding and uplifting the contestants, which has made the latest seasons a great success.”

Without any further ado, here are the odds…

Lizzo
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Least Likely: Lizzo (Odds: +9900)

This rapper and singer already has an Idol judging panel invitation from Perry, and it’s “About Damn Time” fans saw her judge a music competition show. “Some of the stars on the list haven’t been on any judging panels of music competitions yet, but that is the exact reason why the viewers might be prone to tune in,” the USBets spokesperson says.

Shania Twain
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for ZFF

Less Likely: Shania Twain (Odds: +7900)

The country-pop star behind “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” has already graced Idol — as a guest judge in 2010 and as a mentor this April — but hasn’t been a full-time judge on the show. Might Season 23 be her chance?

Doja Cat
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Less Likely: Doja Cat (Odds: +3900)

With two certified-Platinum albums to her name so far, Doja Cat would probably only join Idol on her own “Say So.” But we have a hunch this Soundcloud breakout’s fans would surely love to see her on TV every week.

Toni Braxton
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Less Likely: Toni Braxton (Odds: +2400)

Braxton guest-judged an Idol episode in 2006, and she judged an episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart in 2020. If she judged Idol full-time, her fans could surely “Breathe Again.”

Miley Cyrus
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Less Likely: Miley Cyrus (Odds: +2400)

Cyrus is no stranger to the Idol stage, having appeared on the show five times between 2008 and 2010. More recently, the “Flowers” singer coached seasons of The Voice in 2016 and 2017.

Alicia Keys
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Likely: Alicia Keys (Odds: +1900)

Similarly, Keys made a few Idol appearances between 2009 and 2013, and she sat in a Voice chair for three seasons between 2016 and 2018. She’s truly a “Girl on Fire” these days, as the songwriter and inspiration for the musical Hell’s Kitchen, currently playing on Broadway.

Carrie Underwood
Duane Prokop/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

Likely: Carrie Underwood (Odds: +1150)

We could absolutely see this country star return to the show that made her a household name. “Carrie Underwood is undoubtedly one of the most successful winners of American Idol, so it would not be surprising to find her thriving in the judging chair next season,” the spokesperson says.

Kelly Rowland
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix

More Likely: Kelly Rowland (Odds: +400)

This Destiny’s Child alum previously judged versions of The X Factor on both sides of the pond. “Both Kelly Rowland and Alicia Keys have been successful judges on various singing competitions, and they have a vast knowledge of the music industry, which would make them great additions to the American Idol judging panel,” the spokesperson declares.

Adele
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

More Likely: Adele (Odds: +150)

Adele has been known for her preference to stay out of the limelight, which might make her a surprising choice. However, she has many qualities that would make her a great judge — she is an exceptional vocalist [and] songwriter, and she knows how to command a stage like no one else, which is something that would be hugely beneficial for the contestants of American Idol,” the spokesperson explains. “Secondly, Adele’s ability to talk to the crowds at her concerts in between songs shows that she would have no problem connecting with the contestants of American Idol, who come from all walks of life.”

Selena Gomez
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Most Likely: Selena Gomez (Odds: +100)

If Gomez has time with all her other projects — not the least of which is Only Murders in the Building — she’d make a buzzy addition to the Idol judging panel. “Selena Gomez is not only a great actress, [a] successful producer, and a businesswoman, she has also been one of the most prominent hit makers of the last decade, garnering billions of streams and solidifying her place in the music industry,” the spokesperson says. “Secondly, Gomez is not afraid to be vulnerable, which is a quality that would be highly beneficial in the judging seat on American Idol — it is the same quality that made Katy Perry one of the most beloved judges in the contest’s history.”

