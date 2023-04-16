‘Abbott Elementary’: 10 Best Cold Opens, Ranked

Abbott Elementary has been a hit show for the past couple television seasons, garnering critical acclaim, audience praise, and several Emmys and Golden Globes for the actors, writers, and creative team. It has made the show’s creator, writer, and star Quinta Brunson a household name, given iconic actors like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter their dues, and boosted the careers of actors like Tyler James Williams and Janelle James, among others. With the show’s massive success and it being renewed for a third season, Abbott Elementary proves itself to be the sitcom that keeps on giving.

In case you are unfamiliar with the show, it is a workplace sitcom and mockumentary that follows the teaching staff at Abbott Elementary, an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. The series has been praised for its ability to balance charm and hilarity with socially conscious discussions of relevant topics. Primarily, the show engages with how the American education system underfunds public schools, especially when a majority of a school’s student body come from underserved and marginalized communities, and undervalues teachers. This is also a testament to Abbott Elementary‘s writing, especially since it’s well-written and developed with distinct personalities that contribute to the ensemble cast comedy of the show.

Though Abbott Elementary is superb all around, its cold opens have been given particular attention. Whether consistent with the episode they occur in or not, these are hilarious and heartwarming. Like the show, all the cold opens are strong. But, here is a ranking of 10 of the best, from our least favorite (but still a winner!) to the one we can’t get enough of.

