There are a million reasons to love A Million Little Things — as you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the series retrospective — and that’s why we’re going to miss it so when it ends on May 3.

The video, which you can watch above, features the cast sharing what makes the show so special (on and offscreen), as well as a look back at the moments that have made us (and the characters) laugh and cry over the years.

“We’ve always said from the beginning we would end this journey when the time is right,” Allison Miller (Maggie) says, with James Roday Rodriguez (Gary) adding, “and as hard as it is for us to say it, this feels like the right time.”

And that means saying goodbye to what Grace Park (Katherine) calls “a wonderful, loving creative place and so supportive” and a show David Giuntoli (Eddie) says shines “a light on the struggles that every person goes through.” The retrospective does show some of those struggles for the characters.

The sweetest moment in the video has to come with Christina Moses telling Romany Malco, “I remember the first season; you were giving me so much good advice. You were just so supportive.” Watch the full cast retrospective above for much more, including from that moment.

There are only two episodes left of A Million Little Things. First, in “Tough Stuff,” airing April 26, Gary and Maggie make a difficult decision, Katherine and Greta (Cameron Esposito) explore options for the future, and Eddie and Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) realize they need to make a change. Then in the finale, “One Big Thing,” on May 3, “a tight-knit circle of friends is reminded that friendship is a million little things.”

And while the latest episode has us worried we might be crying more than laughing as the series ends, this retrospective reminds us of how much we’ll miss the friend group.

A Million Little Things, Series Finale, Wednesday, May 3, 10/9c, ABC