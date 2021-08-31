‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Promo: The Friends Are Back Together (VIDEO)

If the new A Million Little Things promo proves anything, it’s why we’re right to love Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) together so much: They’re adorable.

“I know you’d do anything for this family,” Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) tells Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) as the trailer begins, a nice reminder of just what he did do for her family in the Season 3 finale. When the police said they couldn’t do anything about Sophie’s (Lizzy Greene) music teacher Peter (Andrew Leeds) assaulting her, Gary took matters into his own hands and dragged the man into his own house.

“He’s feeling like he has nothing to lose and he has every desire to get justice,” showrunner DJ Nash previously told TV Insider. We’ll have to wait to see just what that led him to do.

“Did you just kiss your own hand?” Regina asks Rome as the new preview ends. “I meant to kiss yours. It was weird,” he admits. Watch the promo below to see everyone gathered, and listen, after how rough last season was, it’s good to see those smiles.

We’re ready for September 22. ❤️ See you there, Millionaires. #AMillionLittleThings pic.twitter.com/GoaoDjY2r5 — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) August 31, 2021

In addition to Gary’s big move, Season 3 also ended with Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park) discussing custody of their son and Eddie getting a call from a woman who claimed to have hit him (which led to him in a wheelchair). Maggie (Allison Miller) returned from England for her check-up and ended up stuck in Boston due to the pandemic. She has continued her podcast since coming home, and Sophie joined her on it in the finale.

Meanwhile, Delilah did come home from France (where she was stuck during quarantine), but with plans to return with all her kids. But she won’t really leave again, right?

A Million Little Things, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 10/9c, ABC