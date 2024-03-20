‘A Man in Full’ First Look: Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, Lucy Liu & More (PHOTOS)

Jeff Daniels in 'A Man in Full'
Netflix

It’s been over a quarter century since Tom Wolfe‘s A Man in Full hit shelves, but the story is still just as relevant (and ripe for adaptation) as ever. Now Netflix has revealed the first look at its limited series adaptation of the story, and it looks like this star-studded take on the downfall of a Southern real estate mogul will be a gripping affair indeed.

A Man in Full is written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and directed by Regina King and centers on Charlie Croker (Jeff Daniels), a property tycoon who faces sudden bankruptcy and has to fight to save his empire from others.

The novel, which was Wolfe’s second overall, offers a scathing presentation of high society in Atlanta, Georgia, and the central character is widely considered an amalgamation of several real-life business figures from its era. It features themes like revenge, racial tensions in the city, and political entanglements.

In the trailer for the series, Croker says, ominously, “When you die, will people notice? I heard once a man reaches a point when he’s older. That ain’t the tragedy. The tragedy is he refuses to recognize it.”

Click through to see more photos of A Man in Full.

A Man in Full, Limited Series Premiere, Netflix, May 2

A Man in Full Images
Netflix

A Man in Full

Jeff Daniels stars in the series as Charlie Croker, an Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy and must fight to protect his empire from opportunists and outside forces.

A Man in Full Images
Netflix

A Man in Full

Lucy Liu as Joyce Newman, a clean beauty company founder who experiences a crisis of conscience, and Diane Lane as Martha Croker, Charlie’s ex-wife who emerges from the shadow in the wake of his financial decline.

A Man in Full Images
Netflix

A Man in Full

Aml Ameen as Roger “Too White” White and William Jackson Harper as Wes Jordan. In the story, White is a prominent Atlanta lawyer who is asked to defend a Black man accused of raping a white woman, an allegation that threatens to escalate racial tensions into city riots. Meanwhile, Wes is the incumbent mayor of Atlanta, who is up for reelection in the events of the story.

A Man in Full Images
Netflix

A Man in Full

Aml Ameen as Roger White and Jon Michael Hill as Conrad Hensley. In the book, Conrad is a father of two who is laid off in Croker’s attempts to shore up his financial troubles with one of his companies. He finds himself in legal ho water when he fights a parking attendant in a moment of frustration.

A Man in Full Images
Netflix

A Man in Full

Tom Pelphrey as Raymond Peepgrass, who is, in the novel an executive at Croker’s bank who looks to capitalize on his financial troubles to buy his properties at a steal.

