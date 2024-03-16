‘Watchmen,’ ‘Boyz n the Hood’ & More Regina King Hits We Can’t Stop Watching

We can’t get enough of Regina King.

There’s not much the talented star hasn’t excelled at in her career, including roles that earned four Emmys and a Best Supporting Actress Oscar (for If Beale Street Could Talk, streaming on Prime Video).

With her latest project, Shirley, premiering March 22 on Netflix, we’ve been rewatching some of her fiercest hits. Here are six King movies and TV shows we have in our queue, plus where to watch them.

Regina King in Shirley
Netflix

Shirley, Netflix

King produced and stars in this docudrama about the first Black congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm, and her groundbreaking 1972 presidential run. Terrence Howard (above, with King) and Lance Reddick costar.

watchmen-regina-king
HBO/Everett Collection

Watchmen, Max

In this gripping 2019 dystopian superhero series, King earned her fourth Emmy for her swaggering lead role as Tulsa police detective Angela Abar (aka Sister Night).

Regina King in Southland
Doug Hyun/©TNT/courtesy Everett Collection

Southland, Tubi

The actress balanced humanity and toughness as Det. Lydia Adams in this 2009–13 series about the LAPD. The character’s unplanned pregnancy became a major plotline.

THE BOONDOCKS, Riley Freeman
Cartoon Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Boondocks, Max

King was first cast as 8-year-old aspiring gangsta Riley Freeman, but it didn’t take long for creator Aaron McGruder to ask her to take on Riley’s more bookish 10-year-old brother Huey in this 2005–14 animated series about two city boys adjusting to life in the suburbs after moving in with their granddad.

Regina King, Tom Cruise, Renee Zellweger and Cuba Gooding Jr in Jerry Maquire
Everett Collection

Jerry Maguire, AMC+

It may have been Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Rod Tidwell who demanded “Show me the money!” in this 1996 hit, but as the football player’s strong, loyal wife Marcee, King (above, with Gooding and Tom Cruise) really scored.

Regina King in Boyz in the Hood
Everett Collection

Boyz n the Hood, Netflix

King first played opposite Cuba Gooding Jr. in this 1991 Oscar winner. She was best known from the sitcom 227 at that time, but her turn in the relatively small role of Shalika, who has her eye on Gooding’s Tre, stood out. Director John Singleton immediately cast her in his next two films.

