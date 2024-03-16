We can’t get enough of Regina King.

There’s not much the talented star hasn’t excelled at in her career, including roles that earned four Emmys and a Best Supporting Actress Oscar (for If Beale Street Could Talk, streaming on Prime Video).

With her latest project, Shirley, premiering March 22 on Netflix, we’ve been rewatching some of her fiercest hits. Here are six King movies and TV shows we have in our queue, plus where to watch them.

