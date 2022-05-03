Jeff Daniels to Star in Netflix’s Drama Adaptation ‘A Man in Full’

Netflix has tapped Emmy-winning actor Jeff Daniels for its upcoming limited series A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s best-selling novel of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daniels will play Charlie Croker, an Atlanta real estate mogul who suddenly finds himself facing bankruptcy. Political and business interests clash as Charlie attempts to defend his empire from those looking to capitalize on his fall from grace. Described as “crude, rude, and irrepressible,” Charlie is ready to take on all comers — at any cost.

Prolific television screenwriter David E. Kelley is behind the series, which he will executive produce alongside Regina King. Known for creating the hit series Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies, among many others, Kelley will serve as showrunner on A Man in Full. His long-time producing partner Matthew Tinker is also on board as an executive producer.

Academy Award-winning actress King is set to direct three of the six episodes in addition to exec producing. The Watchmen star has previously worked on the Netflix crime drama series Seven Seconds and the feature film The Harder They Fall.

Daniels is also no stranger to Netflix, having starred in the streamer’s limited series Godless in 2018, a role which won him an Emmy. He most recently appeared in the Showtime drama series American Rust, which was canceled earlier this year after one season. His previous TV credits include Showtime’s The Comey Rule, HBO’s The Newsroom, and The Looming Tower at Hulu.

The original book was first published on November 12, 1998, and was Wolfe’s second novel, released eleven years after his bestselling The Bonfire of the Vanities. His first novel was adapted into a movie of the same name, directed by Brian De Palma, but was a critical and commercial failure.

A Man in Full, TBA, Netflix