‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series

Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series.

Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.

Lane will be starring as Charlie’s ex-wife, Martha, who emerges from his shadow. “Beware the dormant, Martha’s rebuild poses a threat both personally and financially as three decades of marriage comes with its baggage,” her character description reads.

Lane’s TV credits include Y: The Last Man, House of Cards, The Romanoffs, and the miniseries Lonesome Dove, for which she was nominated for an Emmy in 1989 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special. For her role in the TV movie Cinema Verite, she was nominated for an Emmy in 2011 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie and a Golden Globe in 2012 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.

In addition to writing and executive producing the limited series, Kelley (who also has shows like The Lincoln Lawyer, returning for a second season, and Anatomy of a Scandal at Netflix) serves as showrunner. King executive produces through her first-look deal with Netflix via her production company, Royal Ties, as well as directs the first three episodes. Joining them as an executive producer is Matthew Tinker.

Netflix first ordered A Man in Full, based on Wolfe’s second novel, straight to series in November 2021. Daniels was cast as Charlie Croker in May.