See ‘The 99’ers’ Cast vs. Real-Life Figures: Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain & More (PHOTOS)

PASADENA, CA - JULY 10: Mia Hamm #9 of Team USA is embraced by Shannon MacMillan #8 as teammates Joy Fawcett #14, Kate Sobrero #20, Carla Overbeck #4 and Sara Whalen #7 celebrate the victory over Team China in the Final match of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the Rose Bowl on July 10, 1999 in Pasadena, California. Team USA defeated Team China 5-4 in sudden death after two overtimes. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
As the present-day Team USA women’s soccer team takes a much-deserved victory lap after winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Netflix is looking back at another moment in the sport’s history that’s definitely worth remembering, with The 99’ers.

On July 10, 1999, the members of the Team USA women’s soccer team pulled off a narrow but momentous victory over Team China in the final match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Rose Bowl, and the players became instant legends. Among them? Mia Hamm, who’d earn household name status, and Brandi Chastain, whose penalty kick cemented the team’s sudden death win after two overtimes.

Now, The 99’ers aims to bring their story to film. “The new Netflix film follows the US Women’s National Soccer Team as they defy the odds to emerge victorious in the 1999 World Cup final, captivating the world and forever altering the course of women’s sports,” the streamer teased.

The streamer has also announced the full cast of the film adaptation of the story, including who will play these star players and their coaches.

Here, take a look at a side-by-side featuring the actor and their The 99’ers counterparts below, including Zoey Deutch, Emily Bader, Emilia Jones, Alessandro Nivola, and more.

The 99'ers, Premiere Date TBA, Netflix

Zoey Deutch - Marla Messing
Zoey Deutch - Marla Messing

Emily Bader - Mia Hamm
Emily Bader - Mia Hamm

Emilia Jones - Julie Foudy
Emilia Jones - Julie Foudy

Shaunette Renee Wilson - Briana Scurry
Shaunette Renee Wilson - Briana Scurry

Perry Mattfeld - Michelle Akers
Perry Mattfeld - Michelle Akers

Lizzy Greene - Kristine Lilly
Lizzy Greene - Kristine Lilly

Julia McDermott - Brandi Chastain
Julia McDermott - Brandi Chastain

Isabelle Furhman - Joy Fawcett
Isabelle Furhman - Joy Fawcett

Annabel O'Hagan - Carla Overbeck
Annabel O'Hagan - Carla Overbeck

Alessandro Nivola - Tony DiCicco
Alessandro Nivola - Tony DiCicco

