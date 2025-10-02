‘9-1-1’: See New Cast Portraits Ahead of Season 9 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Oliver Stark as Buck, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, Angela Bassett as Athena, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Aisha Hinds as Hen — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

The 118 — Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Oliver Stark as Buck, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie — as well as Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) and dispatcher Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) are ready to serve and protect Los Angeles in the new 9-1-1 Season 9 cast photos. ABC shared the new portraits on Thursday, October 2, one week ahead of the premiere and on the same day that it released the trailer.

Also pictured are the kids of the show, Eddie’s son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) and Athena’s daughter May (Corinne Massiah) and son Harry (Elijah M. Cooper). Massiah is once again a series regular, and Cooper has also been upped from recurring for Season 9.

The new season is kicking off with quite the opener: Athena and Hen are going to space. But as the trailer shows, things are going to go awry (of course), leading to chaos both on the vessel for them and on the ground for the 118.

All the characters are also continuing to deal with the loss of Bobby (Peter Krause), who tragically died on the job in Season 8. There’s going to be a dedication ceremony for him in the premiere, as you can see in the episode’s photos. (The premiere will also feature the 118 helping a billionaire, played by Mark Consuelos, in a life-or-death emergency: swallowed by a whale!)

Meanwhile, Chimney has stepped in as interim captain. We’ll have to see if that becomes permanent or if someone new comes in. But with what we saw in the Season 8 finale, him giving quite the speech after they all came together to help with a building collapse, we think he’ll do just fine.

Scroll down to check out the cast photos. Let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing this season in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 8/7c, ABC

Oliver Stark as Buck, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, Angela Bassett as Athena, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Aisha Hinds as Hen — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Oliver Stark as Buck, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, Angela Bassett as Athena, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Aisha Hinds as Hen

Angela Bassett as Athena — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Angela Bassett as Athena

Angela Bassett as Athena — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Angela Bassett as Athena

Aisha Hinds as Hen — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Aisha Hinds as Hen

Aisha Hinds as Hen — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Aisha Hinds as Hen

Kenneth Choi as Chimney — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Kenneth Choi as Chimney

Kenneth Choi as Chimney — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Kenneth Choi as Chimney

Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Oliver Stark as Buck

Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Oliver Stark as Buck

Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Ryan Guzman as Eddie

Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Ryan Guzman as Eddie

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie

Gavin McHugh as Christopher — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Gavin McHugh as Christopher

Gavin McHugh as Christopher — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Gavin McHugh as Christopher

Corinne Massiah as May — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Corinne Massiah as May

Corinne Massiah as May — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Corinne Massiah as May

Elijah M. Cooper as Harry — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Elijah M. Cooper as Harry

Elijah M. Cooper as Harry — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Elijah M. Cooper as Harry

Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Aisha Hinds as Hen — '9-1-1' Season 9
Disney/Justin Stephens

Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Aisha Hinds as Hen

9-1-1




