9-1-1 is going to be very different this season, with it the first full one without Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), following his heartbreaking death in the spring. And the ABC first responder drama is going to be honoring him right from the start, with the Thursday, October 9, Season 9 premiere. The network released photos from that episode on September 30, offering, in part, a look at what will be standing in the 118 for him.

In “Eat the Rich,” ABC teases, “In honor of Bobby Nash’s sacrifice, the 118 comes together to dedicate the firehouse in his memory. Meanwhile, when a billionaire tech giant is involved in a life-or-death emergency, the team must race to his aid.” The photos, which you can see below, offer a look at that dedication as well as the 118 — Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Buck (Oliver Stark), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), and Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody) — and Athena (Angela Bassett) on the job.

Mark Consuelos will be guest starring as that billionaire, who, executive producer Tim Minear told Entertainment Weekly, is “swallowed by a whale, and a much larger adventure will ensue from that.”

We haven’t seen too much from the new season thus far, but we do know, thanks to promos, that Athena and Hen will be heading to space at some point in the first episodes of the season. We’ll have to wait to see what exactly leads them to suit up and do that, but it’s sure to be 100% what we’ve come to expect from 9-1-1 (and therefore very entertaining).

Scroll down to check out the photos from the premiere, then head to the comments section to let us know what you’re hoping to see this season.

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 8/7c, ABC