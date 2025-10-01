‘9-1-1’ Season 9 Premiere Photos: The 118’s Back in Action, Plus Honoring Bobby Nash 

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Oliver Stark as Buck, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Aisha Hinds as Hen — '9-1-1' Season 9 Premiere 'Eat the Rich'
Disney/Christopher Willard

9-1-1 is going to be very different this season, with it the first full one without Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), following his heartbreaking death in the spring. And the ABC first responder drama is going to be honoring him right from the start, with the Thursday, October 9, Season 9 premiere. The network released photos from that episode on September 30, offering, in part, a look at what will be standing in the 118 for him.

In “Eat the Rich,” ABC teases, “In honor of Bobby Nash’s sacrifice, the 118 comes together to dedicate the firehouse in his memory. Meanwhile, when a billionaire tech giant is involved in a life-or-death emergency, the team must race to his aid.” The photos, which you can see below, offer a look at that dedication as well as the 118 — Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Buck (Oliver Stark), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), and Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody) — and Athena (Angela Bassett) on the job.

Mark Consuelos will be guest starring as that billionaire, who, executive producer Tim Minear told Entertainment Weekly, is “swallowed by a whale, and a much larger adventure will ensue from that.”

We haven’t seen too much from the new season thus far, but we do know, thanks to promos, that Athena and Hen will be heading to space at some point in the first episodes of the season. We’ll have to wait to see what exactly leads them to suit up and do that, but it’s sure to be 100% what we’ve come to expect from 9-1-1 (and therefore very entertaining).

'9-1-1' Stars Tease Season 9 — Will There Finally Be Eddie & Maddie Scenes?
Related

'9-1-1' Stars Tease Season 9 — Will There Finally Be Eddie & Maddie Scenes?

Scroll down to check out the photos from the premiere, then head to the comments section to let us know what you’re hoping to see this season.

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 8/7c, ABC

Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Oliver Stark as Buck, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Aisha Hinds as Hen — '9-1-1' Season 9 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

What has Buck (Oliver Stark), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), and Hen (Aisha Hinds) looking at Chimney (Kenneth Choi) like that?

Aisha Hinds as Hen, Angela Bassett as Athena, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 9 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

The 118 and Athena (Angela Bassett) are on scene

Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi, Aisha Hinds as Hen, and Kenneth Choi as Chimney — '9-1-1' Season 9 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Ravi’s (Anirudh Pisharody) riding with the 118. What’s Chimney getting a closer look at?

'9-1-1' Season 9 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

In honor of the fallen captain, the heart of the 118

9-1-1




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jimmy Kimmel
1
How Are Jimmy Kimmel’s Ratings Doing After Huge Return Viewership Spike?
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Gets $1 Million Jackpot Winner
Kelly Clarkson on the September 29, 2025, episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'
3
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Drops Big News About Changes & ‘Kellyoke’ Covers
Dancing With the Stars 2025 cast
4
‘DWTS’: [SPOILER] Eliminated & 2 Contestants Tie for Top of the Leaderboard
Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Premiere
5
Max Thieriot Previews Bode’s Grief After Vince’s Death on ‘Fire Country’