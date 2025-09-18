Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

How will the 118 cope without its captain, Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), in 9-1-1 Season 9? That’s a question on the minds of fans and cast members alike ahead of the Thursday, October 9, premiere. In fact, when the stars shared what they’re looking forward to in the upcoming season from the set, that was the topic for quite a few of them.

Oliver Stark (Buck) shared that he’s looking forward to seeing “how the 118 restructures itself in a world post-Captain Nash,” while Tracie Thoms (Karen) wonders “how this family gels and copes with losing our heart, our center” and Corinne Massiah (May) points out that navigating their grief “can either bring us really close together or make us drift farther apart.”

Aisha Hinds (Hen) is looking forward to seeing how things shift in terms of old, new, and “old-new” characters meshing. Jennifer Love Hewitt pointed to the “fun 9-1-1 calls,” which her character, Maddie, handles as dispatcher. And Ryan Guzman (Eddie) said something that fans have been asking for for years with his fingers crossed: “Working with Maddie. Please, just make it happen. Please.” Could this be a sign that one is coming?

Anirudh Pisharody (Ravi) teased “some out of this world episodes coming your way,” which is an apt description, given the promos have been teasing meteors heading for Los Angeles.

Watch the video above for more from the cast, including Kenneth Choi‘s amusing response.

9-1-1 has had the same main cast since Season 2 — Peter Krause’s exit with Bobby’s death was the first since then — and so it’s been noticeable that Maddie and Eddie haven’t interacted, especially since she’s Buck’s sister and he’s Buck’s best friend. Both actors have told TV Insider they want to see that change.

“I need that. Maddie and Eddie need to hang out a little bit more,” Guzman told us while discussing Season 8 Episode 6 in November 2024.

“I feel like Maddie and Eddie would have so much to bond on in both having lost spouses, in having troubled marriages, in being parents, and just being complicated people with triggers and trauma and all of that stuff,” Hewitt said in May 2024. I feel like Maddie would be a good person for Eddie to have in his life. I just don’t know that they’ve figured out how to seamlessly do that yet, but I hope it’s coming. I adore Ryan, so I really hope that it’s coming. It would be fun.”

And in Season 7, Minear agreed with us, “I think we do need” scenes with those two characters together.

What are you looking forward to in Season 9? What are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 8/7c, ABC