What To Know 9-1-1: Nashville showrunner Rashad Raisani plans to bring characters from 9-1-1: Lone Star on in Season 2.

He details one way fan-favorite couple Tarlos could appear.

Now that it’s been proven that 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville can successfully produce a crossover, and the latter’s characters have been introduced and given the focus necessary for its first season, isn’t it time to see some characters from the other show in the franchise, 9-1-1: Lone Star, appear? We know that the Nashville first responders know about Firefox (Natacha Karam‘s Marjan).

Bringing in character from his former show is definitely the plan for Nashville showrunner Rashad Raisani, he told TV Insider while discussing the Season 1 finale. Read on for more.

You did the great crossover, but that was on Nashville only. What are the chances of getting a two-hour event next season, do you think?

Rashad Raisani: I mean, we would love it. I think the crossover did very well for everybody. I think it really boosted Nashville and it really helped us a lot to bring in some new viewers and maybe some 9-1-1 people gave us a little bit of a chance because they saw Buck [Oliver Stark] and Eddie [Ryan Guzman] interact with them. And I think it was a wonderful thing and it buoyed both shows that week. So I think there is definitely going to be a huge appetite for it. And as boring as it sounds, the biggest challenge for us is logistical, how to get enough of the cast back and forth between these two different time zones. But we loved it. It’s easy for me to say, but I love the OG cast. They’re awesome and they’re all so delightful to work with. Ryan and Oliver just got along so great with our cast and everybody loved them. And so it was a win-win for us.

Do you think we’ll hear more on each show about the other characters? Building this world that if you watch it, you know the other show exists?

Yeah, for sure. I mean, we’ve talked a lot about even just maybe teasing some cases that are reminiscent of things that 9-1-1, some of the crazy cases, that Nashville runs into some similar issues and are like, “Somebody went through this,” and they call Buck on FaceTime.

And another thing I would tease, which there’s a huge appetite from me personally, and now I’ve talked to everybody, is maybe starting to bring some of the Tarlos [Ronen Rubinstein‘s TK and Rafael Silva‘s Carlos] or Lone Star people or some of those, I think, beloved characters, that they can visit, too, and we can just see how they’re doing. And so we’re hoping that we can find some episodes to bring some of those faces back, too.

That was my next question because I was like, I do want to see them…

Yeah, I’ve talked to both of the boys. So I think that would be great, if we can fit it into their production windows, which right now they’re both excited to do it. It’s just going to be if the timing works and we’re going to find a way to do it. That, I think, is a priority actually.

Yeah, because fans still love Tarlos. They will always love Tarlos.

And me, too. I love working with them. It was just a beautiful experience to work with them, and I still talk to both of them. I just saw both of them recently, so I think that that will happen.

If you do bring in anyone from Lone Star, would you be looking to bring them in for the action and getting in on calls? Would you like it to be more personal stuff?

I mean, ideally, it would be both. The easiest one at the moment is, and I mean, this is just [me thinking], Carlos coming in as a Texas Ranger and TK with him just visiting town because Carlos is consulting on a case. It’s probably the easiest way for us to have it be organic. But I would love [if] we could maybe have the rest of the crew come and work a fire together or something like that. If it feels organic, then we will find a way to make it organic. So I’m open to all possibilities, put it that way.

You wouldn’t do firefighter games again because that was an easy way to bring in another house, but at the same time, it would kind of be the same thing you’ve done, right?

Exactly. Yeah, I think it would be hard to — It would’ve been great to have the Lone Star people there, too, but I don’t think we could have dug in on the Buck and Eddie … It was easier to focus on that relationship with not having also to service Paul [Brian Michael Smith] and Marjan and all these great Lone Star people that I love and Mateo [Julian Works] and everybody like that. So I think that we would probably want to have a spotlight on … I think the step of it would be have a Lone Star crossover kind of thing. And then if you have all three of them together, you wouldn’t have to feel like somebody was getting short shrift, that they weren’t getting the proper love and care from the story because there’s just not enough minutes to go around for everybody.

9-1-1: Nashville, Season 2, TBA, ABC