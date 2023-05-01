‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Renewed for Season 5 at Fox

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

There will still be one 9-1-1 series on Fox in the fall.

The network has renewed 9-1-1: Lone Star for its fifth season. This news comes just a couple weeks ahead of the two-hour Season 4 finale on Tuesday, May 16. However, Fox has canceled the original series; the good news is that 9-1-1 will be moving to ABC for its seventh season.

9-1-1: Lone Star, a spinoff, premiered in 2020. There hasn’t been much crossover between it and the original series — and this move suggests we shouldn’t expect much, if any moving forward — but Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, and Ryan Guzman did guest star on Lone Star in its second season while the 126 was among the firehouses battling a wildfire in Austin. 9-1-1‘s Angela Bassett then also appeared — via phone calls — in a Season 3 episode.

Lone Star‘s cast includes Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker, and Kelsey and Skyler Yates.

9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear are the creators, executive producers, and writers of the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Bassett, Lowe, Kelly Souders, Brian Peterson, and Bob Goodman are executive producers.

Lone Star will join quite a few returning shows as part of Fox’s 2023-2024 lineup, including The Cleaning Lady, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and Accused. The Resident ended after six seasons, with its finale airing back in January.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox