‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 5 Begins Production: See Cast on Set (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Natacha Karam/Instagram; Brianna Baker/Instagram

9-1-1: Lone Star

 More

While we might not get to see the 126 back in action until the fall, we don’t have to wait until then to at least see the cast behind the scenes of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5. Production has begun, and the stars have celebrated the return to set with content on social media.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 finale aired in May 2023, then when the 2023-2024 season was delayed with the writers and actors’ strikes, Fox announced the first responder drama was being held. Season 5 is now slated to air in fall 2024 and will consist of 12 episodes. See the cast having fun on set in the video below from Fox.

9-1-1: Lone Star did, at least, leave fans off with T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos’ (Rafael Silva) wedding and honeymoon, though it wasn’t an entirely happy finale for fan-favorite couple Tarlos. In the first hour, Carlos’ father was murdered, and that case remains open. Then, in the second hour, Owen (Rob Lowe) went along with what his brother Robert (Chad Lowe) wanted: help him die by being with him, with his Huntington’s symptoms worsening. T.K. had just gotten to know his uncle.

But the identity of Gabriel’s murderer is far from the only burning question we have for Season 5. Judd (Jim Parrack) left the 126 to become a full-time caretaker for his son Wyatt (Jackson Pace), who was paralyzed after an accident (though making progress). Will he be back? And at the end of Season 4, Tommy (Gina Torres) and Trevor (D.B. Woodside) were going strong. Are they still together? Plus, now there’s the matter of 9-1-1 moving over to ABC, making the likelihood of any more crossovers slim. But might there be mentions on either show of any of the characters?

Scroll down to check out photos of the cast on set.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Fox

Ronen Rubinstein/Instagram

Ronen Rubinstein shared a look at the script for the Season 5 premiere, with the title “Both Sides, Now,” on February 26.

Brianna Baker/Instagram

Brianna Baker back on set on March 5

Ronen Rubinstein — '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Set
Ronen Rubinstein/Instagram

“T.K 5.0,” Ronen Rubinstein wrote in the caption of this photo on March 5.

Rafael Silva
Rafael Silva/Instagram

“march on, madness. lets go season 5,” Rafael Silva wrote in the caption of this photo on March 4.

Brianna Baker, Brian Michael Smith, and Natacha Karam — '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Set
Natacha Karam/Instagram

Brianna Baker, Brian Michael Smith, and Natacha Karam on set on March 5

Julian Works — '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Set
Julian Works/Instagram

Julian Works on set on March 5

Natacha Karam — '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Set
Natacha Karam/Instagram

Natacha Karam on set on March 5

Gina Torres, Brianna Baker, and Ronen Rubinstein — '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Set
Brianna Baker/Instagram

TNT on set — Tommy (Gina Torres), Nancy (Brianna Baker), and T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) — on March 5

Gina Torres, Brianna Baker, and Ronen Rubinstein — '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Set
Gina Torres/Instagram

Gina Torres shared Brianna Baker’s Instagram story on March 5

9-1-1: Lone Star

Brian Michael Smith

Brianna Baker

Gina Torres

Julian Works

Natacha Karam

Rafael L. Silva

Ronen Rubinstein

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel puzzle
1
‘WOF’ Fans Blast ‘Ridiculous’ Puzzle That Cost Contestant $40K
Adan Canto in 'The Cleaning Lady'
2
How ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Premiere Set Up Arman’s Final Arc
Garrison Brown - Sister Wives
3
Garrison Brown Dies: Son of ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle & Kody Was 25
Mina Starsiak Hawk Reunion
4
HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Hits Back After Getting ‘Nasty’ Comments From Fans
Julie and Savannah Chrisley on red carpet
5
Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Mom Julie’s Prison Cancer Shock