While we might not get to see the 126 back in action until the fall, we don’t have to wait until then to at least see the cast behind the scenes of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5. Production has begun, and the stars have celebrated the return to set with content on social media.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 finale aired in May 2023, then when the 2023-2024 season was delayed with the writers and actors’ strikes, Fox announced the first responder drama was being held. Season 5 is now slated to air in fall 2024 and will consist of 12 episodes. See the cast having fun on set in the video below from Fox.

9-1-1: Lone Star did, at least, leave fans off with T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos’ (Rafael Silva) wedding and honeymoon, though it wasn’t an entirely happy finale for fan-favorite couple Tarlos. In the first hour, Carlos’ father was murdered, and that case remains open. Then, in the second hour, Owen (Rob Lowe) went along with what his brother Robert (Chad Lowe) wanted: help him die by being with him, with his Huntington’s symptoms worsening. T.K. had just gotten to know his uncle.

But the identity of Gabriel’s murderer is far from the only burning question we have for Season 5. Judd (Jim Parrack) left the 126 to become a full-time caretaker for his son Wyatt (Jackson Pace), who was paralyzed after an accident (though making progress). Will he be back? And at the end of Season 4, Tommy (Gina Torres) and Trevor (D.B. Woodside) were going strong. Are they still together? Plus, now there’s the matter of 9-1-1 moving over to ABC, making the likelihood of any more crossovers slim. But might there be mentions on either show of any of the characters?

Scroll down to check out photos of the cast on set.

