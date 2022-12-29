‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: 7 Questions We Need Answered When Show Returns

It’s almost time for midseason TV, and you know what that means on Fox: the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The first responder drama returns on a new night (Tuesday, January 17), and after last spring’s finale, we expect Season 4 to include at least one happy celebration, with paramedic T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael L. Silva) engaged. Meanwhile, after what Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) went through last season, will he be able to move forward a different person?

Below, we take a look at those and more questions we have for the upcoming episodes.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, January 17, 8/7c, Fox