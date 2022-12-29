‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: 7 Questions We Need Answered When Show Returns

It’s almost time for midseason TV, and you know what that means on Fox: the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The first responder drama returns on a new night (Tuesday, January 17), and after last spring’s finale, we expect Season 4 to include at least one happy celebration, with paramedic T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael L. Silva) engaged. Meanwhile, after what Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) went through last season, will he be able to move forward a different person?

Below, we take a look at those and more questions we have for the upcoming episodes.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, January 17, 8/7c, Fox

Will T.K. and Carlos get married?

“We’ll definitely see the wedding,” showrunner Tim Minear confirmed to TV Insider after the Season 3 finale, so no need to worry it’ll happen offscreen. However, just because a couple gets engaged doesn’t mean they make it to “I do,” but we feel pretty certain that Tarlos will. But we also know that things can change, so you never know what could happen that could delay the ceremony.

Will Owen be a happier person?

In Season 3, Owen confronted his anger, met his half-brother, and got the good news in the finale that he had a fungal infection and his cancer wasn’t back. After that and tracing his anger (which came out in the form of punching people) back to his childhood and estrangement from his father, “going forward, Owen needs to become a happier person,” Minear said. But can he? After all, as Owen says in the Season 4 promo, “My best life is when I have dragons to slay.” Will he find one? And if he does, could that just make things worse?

Will Tommy have a new relationship?

Paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) coming home to find her husband (Derek Webster) dead is still one of the most shocking moments of the series. She has tried to move on, though she hasn’t had the best luck: One date (Amaury Nolasco’s Morris) started crying at dinner, and she and her brother in law (Nathan Owens’ Julius) kissed. Will she have better luck this season?

Should we worry about Paul's health going forward?

In Season 3, firefighter Paul Strickland (Brian Michael Smith) was diagnosed with a rare heart condition, Brugada syndrome, calling his future at work into question. While he did return to the 126, but we can’t help but wonder how worried we should be about his health in the future. After all, this is a dangerous job.

What will the next threat to the 126 be?

The 126 was nearly shut down last season, with firefighter Marjan Marwani (Natacha Karam) leading the fight to save it. We can’t help but wonder what the 126 as a whole will be dealing with next, especially because it’s always so good to see everyone coming together to deal with a common threat.

Will T.K. end up in a coma again?

This may sound a bit like a joke, but given T.K.’s history and the fact that being a paramedic doesn’t keep him out of danger, as the disaster to open up Season 3 showed, it’s possible. Even if he’s not shot or nearly freezes to death again, anything could happen on the job.

Will there be any sort of crossover with 9-1-1?

It’s not looking likely. “Not at this point. The shooting and airing schedule has made it a little tricky and so we have not yet been able to figure out how to make that work, but if there’s an opportunity, we’ll all be happy to jump on it,” 9-1-1 executive producer Kristen Reidel said after their fall finale in November. But now that there has been a crossover and characters have met (Angela Bassett also showed up last season!), we wouldn’t be against just a passing mention in conversation about a first responder from the other show.

