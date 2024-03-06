‘9-1-1’ Stars Celebrate Episode 100 With Perfect Cake (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Ryan Guzman, Gavin McHugh, Oliver Stark, Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, and Aisha Hinds — '9-1-1' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Frank Micelotta

9-1-1

 More

This probably has to be one of our favorite milestone episode-themed cakes yet! 9-1-1 reaches its 100th episode in Season 7, which premieres on ABC on March 14, and the cast, crew, and creative team celebrated the action-packed drama with a celebration on Tuesday, March 5 in Los Angeles.

As you can see in the photos above and below, the cast had fun with the cake; our favorite picture has to be Peter Krause and Angela Bassett. Plus, scroll down to see the cast gallery photos—Bassett as Athena, Krause as Bobby, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher—and the key art for Season 7. And let’s just say that seeing the cake and thinking about the wedding that’s ahead for Maddie and Chimney and their history … we hope they get to enjoy dessert at their reception (and have one?)!

9-1-1 kicks off its seventh season with the multi-episode cruise ship disaster that has been teased in promos (including our exclusive one, showing Bobby looking for Athena amid the danger). In the premiere, titled “Abandon ‘Ships,” Athena and Bobby set off on their honeymoon cruise, but when duty calls, their vacation is put on hold. Meanwhile, a fighter jet traps a civilian, and an unusual incident leaves a couple stuck together. The photos from the episode do offer a look at the happier times on the cruise, including Bobby and Athena dancing, and the 118 dealing with that jet emergency call in Los Angeles.

Scroll down to check out the photos of the cast and showrunner Tim Minear from the cake-cutting celebration and the gallery photos, and let us know what you think of the cake and what you want to see this season in the comments section, below.

9-1-1, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 8/7c, ABC

Ryan Guzman, Gavin McHugh, Oliver Stark, Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, and Aisha Hinds — '9-1-1' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Ryan Guzman, Gavin McHugh, Oliver Stark, Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, and Aisha Hinds

'9-1-1' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Can you believe this is a cake?!

'9-1-1' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Frank Micelotta

How realistic is this?!

'9-1-1' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Cake? Cake.

Gavin McHugh, Ryan Guzman, Oliver Stark, Angela Bassett, and Peter Krause — '9-1-1' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Frank Micelotta

We love this photo of Angela Bassett and Peter Krause!

Gavin McHugh, Ryan Guzman, Oliver Stark, Tim Minear, Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, and Aisha Hinds — '9-1-1' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Gavin McHugh, Ryan Guzman, Oliver Stark, Tim Minear, Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, and Aisha Hinds

Aisha Hinds — '9-1-1' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Aisha Hinds, with cake

Ryan Guzman and Ryan Guzman — '9-1-1' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Ryan Guzman and Oliver Stark, with the cake

Tracie Thoms and Aisha Hinds — '9-1-1' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Tracie Thoms and Aisha Hinds, with the cake

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant— '9-1-1' Season 7
Disney/Justin Stephens

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant

Peter Krause as Bobby Nash — '9-1-1' Season 7
Disney/Justin Stephens

Peter Krause as Bobby Nash

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall — '9-1-1' Season 7
Disney/Justin Stephens

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall

Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley — '9-1-1' Season 7
Disney/Justin Stephens

Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley

Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han — '9-1-1' Season 7
Disney/Justin Stephens

Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson — '9-1-1' Season 7
Disney/Justin Stephens

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz — '9-1-1' Season 7
Disney/Justin Stephens

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz — '9-1-1' Season 7
Disney/Justin Stephens

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

Oliver Stark as Evan 'Buck' Buckley, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Kenneth Choi as Howie 'Chimney' Han, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta 'Hen' Wilson, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz — '9-1-1' Season 7
Disney/Justin Stephens

Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz

'9-1-1' Season 7 Key art
Disney

9-1-1

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel puzzle
1
‘WOF’ Fans Blast ‘Ridiculous’ Puzzle That Cost Contestant $40K
Mina Starsiak Hawk Reunion
2
HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Hits Back After Getting ‘Nasty’ Comments From Fans
Ben Chan on Jeopardy!
3
‘Jeopardy’ Fans React After Ben Chan Breaks TOC Curse
Adan Canto in 'The Cleaning Lady'
4
How ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Premiere Set Up Arman’s Final Arc
Julie and Savannah Chrisley on red carpet
5
Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Mom Julie’s Prison Cancer Shock