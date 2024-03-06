This probably has to be one of our favorite milestone episode-themed cakes yet! 9-1-1 reaches its 100th episode in Season 7, which premieres on ABC on March 14, and the cast, crew, and creative team celebrated the action-packed drama with a celebration on Tuesday, March 5 in Los Angeles.

As you can see in the photos above and below, the cast had fun with the cake; our favorite picture has to be Peter Krause and Angela Bassett. Plus, scroll down to see the cast gallery photos—Bassett as Athena, Krause as Bobby, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher—and the key art for Season 7. And let’s just say that seeing the cake and thinking about the wedding that’s ahead for Maddie and Chimney and their history … we hope they get to enjoy dessert at their reception (and have one?)!

9-1-1 kicks off its seventh season with the multi-episode cruise ship disaster that has been teased in promos (including our exclusive one, showing Bobby looking for Athena amid the danger). In the premiere, titled “Abandon ‘Ships,” Athena and Bobby set off on their honeymoon cruise, but when duty calls, their vacation is put on hold. Meanwhile, a fighter jet traps a civilian, and an unusual incident leaves a couple stuck together. The photos from the episode do offer a look at the happier times on the cruise, including Bobby and Athena dancing, and the 118 dealing with that jet emergency call in Los Angeles.

Scroll down to check out the photos of the cast and showrunner Tim Minear from the cake-cutting celebration and the gallery photos, and let us know what you think of the cake and what you want to see this season in the comments section, below.

9-1-1, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 8/7c, ABC