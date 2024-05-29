Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will turn up the heat (and drama) this season starting July 1. The sixth season follows six couples who have fallen in love with partners from foreign lands and make the decision to move abroad to live with them.

Cast members will be traveling all around the world, everywhere from China to Iceland to Indonesia. One couple is ready to start their van life together while traveling across Europe, while another cast member has to decide if she wants to give up her career for love. Since this is 90 Day Fiancé we’re talking about, there will be plenty of jaw-dropping moments as secret marriages and family rifts cause tension and threaten the future of the couples.

Scroll down to see the new and returning couples of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 6, July 1, 8/7c, TLC