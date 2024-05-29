’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 6 Couples: Meet the New & Returning Cast (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Comments
Statler and Dempsey of '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'
TLC

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will turn up the heat (and drama) this season starting July 1. The sixth season follows six couples who have fallen in love with partners from foreign lands and make the decision to move abroad to live with them.

Cast members will be traveling all around the world, everywhere from China to Iceland to Indonesia. One couple is ready to start their van life together while traveling across Europe, while another cast member has to decide if she wants to give up her career for love. Since this is 90 Day Fiancé we’re talking about, there will be plenty of jaw-dropping moments as secret marriages and family rifts cause tension and threaten the future of the couples.

Scroll down to see the new and returning couples of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 6, July 1, 8/7c, TLC

Statler and Dempsey of '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'
TLC

Statler (Texas) & Dempsey (England)

Statler and Dempsey are about to embark on their great European van life! While Dempsey passionately plans out their new lives on the road living in a van, Statler becomes increasingly overwhelmed and doubts her decisions about this drastic lifestyle change. Once the couple starts to make their way through Europe, Statler’s anxiety begins to bubble over, and it is obvious this European adventure might not turn out so spectacular after all. The couple previously appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6.

Shekinah and Sarper of '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'
TLC

Shekinah (California) & Sarper (Turkey)

After being back in the U.S. for three months, Shekinah is making her move to Turkey to be with her “reformed bad boy” partner, Sarper. The couple works to resolve their issues, however, women from Sarper’s past reach out to Shekinah, which leaves her questioning how well she really knows Sarper. The couple previously starred in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5.

Josh and Lily of '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'
TLC

Josh (South Carolina) & Lily (China)

Josh and Lily met on a language learning app and fell deeply in love – so much so that they got married and Josh decides to quit his job in America and move to China. Lily, a successful business owner, believes Josh is her dream man. But with Josh not being able to work in China and Lily being the sole income earner, disagreements start to overtake the relationship and this financial contrast becomes a major source of contention between the couple.

Joanne and Sean of '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'
TLC

Joanne (New York) & Sean (Ireland)

Already (secretly) married, Joanne and Sean decide they need to physically be together in Ireland, where Sean lives, for them to create a home base. But before Joanne can even begin thinking about moving to Ireland, she needs the approval of her two sons, whom she is finally bringing to meet Sean. Things take a turn in Ireland, and Sean and Joanne get pulled in multiple directions and deal with the strains that have been caused by carrying their secret.

Corona and Ingi in '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'
TLC

Corona (Pennsylvania) & Ingi (Iceland)

After meeting in Iceland following a night of partying, Corona, a midwife in training, decides to move to Iceland to be with her Icelandic “Viking” Ingi, even if that means giving up her spot in a prestigious midwifery program. Once she arrives, Corona quickly realizes her hot romance may be a little too icy for her. With Ingi’s limited dating experience coupled with the fact that she may not be able to study in the midwifery program there in Iceland, Corona must make the ultimate decision: stay in Iceland to pursue love or return to the U.S. to pursue her dream career.

James and Meitalia in '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'
TLC

James (Maine) & Meitalia (Indonesia)

James and Meitalia, married for two and a half years after initially meeting online, have been living together in Maine. Meitalia, who is desperately homesick and has been dealing with health issues, decides she and James need to move to Indonesia to be with her family. James struggles to break the news of their move to his tight-knit family but troubles really set in once the couple is in Indonesia.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Pat Sajak with Wheel contestant
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Show’s ‘Unfair’ Decision to Give Contestants a Second Chance
Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison attend Bingham's Bourbon NFR After Party at Inspire at the Wynn on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
2
‘Yellowstone’ Wedding! Stars Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison Are Married
Blue Bloods cast family dinner scene
3
‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Donnie Wahlberg & Tom Selleck Share Secrets of Family Dinner Scenes
Elizabeth MacRae
4
Elizabeth MacRae, ‘General Hospital’ & ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actress, Dies at 88
Steve Meinke and Kam Williams during the elimination round in The Challenge: All Stars, episode 7, season 4
5
‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Kam Williams Was ’95 Percent’ Sure Laurel Stucky Would Back Out of That Elimination