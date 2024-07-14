Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

It’s all been building up to this. After 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 comes to an end, 90 Day fans will be treated to the bombshell. TLC will be releasing a five-part tell all, officially titled 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits.

The first-look trailer dropped on July 14 and didn’t hold back on the drama. The cast members have to live under one roof while filming the tell all, and there will be plenty of fights as they share space. Big Ed Brown admits that he misses ex Liz Woods while in close proximity.

Plus, Angela Deems confronts Michael Ilesanmi after their breakup. She hires a private investigator and dramatically leaves the set in the middle of filming the tell all.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits five-part special begins July 28. Scroll down to see the most shocking moments from the footage we’ve seen so far, and watch the entire trailer above.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits, Sunday, July 28, 8/7c, TLC