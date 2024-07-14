’90 Day Fiancé: HEA’ Season 8 Tell All: Big Ed Misses Liz & 5 More Shocking Trailer Moments

Avery Thompson
Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods of '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After' Season 8
TLC

It’s all been building up to this. After 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 comes to an end, 90 Day fans will be treated to the bombshell. TLC will be releasing a five-part tell all, officially titled 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits.

The first-look trailer dropped on July 14 and didn’t hold back on the drama. The cast members have to live under one roof while filming the tell all, and there will be plenty of fights as they share space. Big Ed Brown admits that he misses ex Liz Woods while in close proximity.

Plus, Angela Deems confronts Michael Ilesanmi after their breakup. She hires a private investigator and dramatically leaves the set in the middle of filming the tell all.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits five-part special begins July 28. Scroll down to see the most shocking moments from the footage we’ve seen so far, and watch the entire trailer above.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits, Sunday, July 28, 8/7c, TLC

Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes on '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After' Season 8
TLC

The cast lives together while filming tell all

As if the tell all isn’t dramatic enough. When the Season 8 cast films the reunion, they are forced to all live with each other in a lavish mansion. It doesn’t take long for the drama to run rampant in the house. Talk about awkward for the couples have split.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods of '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After' Season 8
TLC

Big Ed misses Liz

While living under the same roof again as they film the tell all, Big Ed admits that he misses Liz. An emotional Liz replies, “Don’t do that.”

Remember, Big Ed suddenly ended his relationship with Liz with just weeks to go before their wedding. Is he rethinking his decision?

Jasmine Pineda of '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After' Season 8
TLC

Jasmine yells at Gino to let her 'walk away'

In front of everyone, Jasmine goes off on Gino about their sex life. Jasmine’s had ongoing  problems with Gino, notably over how Gino won’t have sex with her. Jasmine yells at Gino to let her “walk away” if he doesn’t want to be with her.

Patrick asks, “Why can’t you f**k her?” Gino replies, “You go through that every day and let’s see if you say that f**king sh*t again.”

During one of their tell all conversations, Jasmine brings up Gino watching porn, and he swears he’s not “addicted.”

Angela Deem of '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After' Season 8
TLC

Angela storms off tell all set

At the beginning of the tell all trailer, Angela reveals that she hired a private investigator to look into Michael. The private investigator shows up to the tell all to reveal his findings!

In the final moments of the trailer, Angela stands up and yells, “I’m hurt from this man! No woman deserves to be treated like this! Nobody.” She walks off the set and says, “I hate tell alls. I hate this place.” Sounds like Angela’s not coming back!

Thais Ramone and Big Ed Brown of '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After' Season 8

The hot tub fight

A hot tub conversation gets heated—literally and figuratively—when Big Ed brings up how no one came to his defense over something during the tell all. When he calls everyone “motherf**kers,” that sets Thais off. She splashes water in his face.

John McManus of '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After' Season 8
TLC

Patrick's brother calls Thais a 'b*tch'

Patrick’s brother, John, and Thais go at it (again) during the tell all. John is upset over Thais saying that he is a “bad influence” on Patrick. “Hell no, you must go down, b*tch,” John says.

Thais immediately takes offense to his words. “Calling a woman a b*tch?” she asks him, to which he responds, “If the shoe fits.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Ed "Big Ed" Brown

Liz Woods

