‘The Voice’: Who Made it Through the Second Round of Battles?

The competition continues to heat up on Season 27 of The Voice as the second week of Battle Rounds took place on Monday (March 17), with the coaches faced with more tough decisions.

Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Adam Levine returned to the famous red chairs to watch their team members fight it out in a series of thrilling performances, but only 12 contestants moved through to the next round.

The evening kicked off with Team Legend’s Ari Camille and Bryson Battle facing off in a stunning showdown as they performed “Made for Me” by Muni Long. Legend ultimately picked Battle as the winner, but the journey wasn’t over for Camille, as both Levine and Ballerini hit their Steal buttons.

Even though Ballerini gave her best pitch, in the end, Camille chose to join Team Adam and will remain in the competition.

Next up was Team Adam’s Hayden Grove and Lucia Flores-Wiseman, who battled it out in a performance of Frank Sinatra’s “Funny Valentine.” Levine praised both performers, saying they share an “old soul,” but he ultimately chose Flores-Wiseman as the winner, eliminating Grove from the competition.

Then came Team Kelsea’s Alanna Lynise and Brook Wood, who faced off in a performance of “Angels Like You” by Miley Cyrus. Ballerini told Wood she believed she would be an artist no matter what, but she preferred the “nuance” in Lynise’s tone and chose her as the winner.

Team Bublé was up next with Kaiya Hamilton taking on Barry Jean Fontenot in a performance of “Cry to Me” by Solomon Burke. While Bublé picked Hamilton as the winner, he also hit the Save button for Fontenot, while Ballerini hit her Steal. In the end, Fontenot chose to remain with Team Bublé.

The next showdown saw Team Legend’s BD.ii facing off against Antonio Ramsey in a performance of “Just Friends” by Musiq Soulchild. Legend praised Ramsey’s “natural charisma” but felt BD had the better performance on the night and picked them as the winner.

Finally, Team Kelsea’s Jaelen Johnston went up against Hailey Wright in a performance of “Neon Moon” by Brooks and Dunn. The two country singers gave it their all, making it a tough decision for Ballerini, so, in the end, she kept both, picking Johnston as the winner and using her Save on Wright.

There was also a montage of abbreviated Battles, which saw Grace Miller-Moody defeating Tori Templet to remain on Team Adam, Kameron Jaso beating Naomi Soleil to stay with Team Bublé, and Carlos Santiago defeating Aaron Rizzo to stick with Team Bublé.

That means the singers going home after the second round of Battles were Hayden Grove, Brook Wood, Tori Templet, Naomi Soleil, Aaron Rizzo, and Antonio Ramsey.

Those advancing are Ari Camille, Bryson Battle, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Alanna Lynise, Kaiya Hamilton, Barry Jean Fontenot, BD.ii, Jaelen Johnston, Hailey Wright, Grace Miller-Moody, Kameron Jaso, and Carlos Santiago.

What did you think of the second night of Battles? Did the coaches make the right decisions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.