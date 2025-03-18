The family that fights fires together stays together, as Fire Country has taught us. And we’re going to see, again, that this family also excels at solving crime together. Morena Baccarin returns as Sheriff Mickey Fox ahead of the premiere of Sheriff Country in the 2025-2026 season.

In “Dirty Money,” airing on April 4, the next new episode with a couple weeks off for March Madness, Bode (Max Thieriot) and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox, investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown). Wes is also Sharon’s (Diane Farr) stepfather, and he runs an illegal marijuana business. Check out the Season 3 Episode 16 promotional photos below to see Bode teaming up with Mickey, Station 42 in the woods for an incident, and more.

We also get a glimpse of Jake’s (Jordan Calloway) new love interest, Violet (Nesta Cooper), who revealed at the end of Episode 15 she’ll be working for Oxalta, the biggest chemical company in California that is also responsible for poisoning the water supply that made the inmates at Three Rock sick (and killed one). That’s about to get complicated.

We’ve known since after the Season 2 finale that Baccarin would be appearing on Fire Country ahead of the spinoff’s debut. (Sheriff Country was picked up for the 2025-2026 season in May 2024.) “She’s part of Edgewater, and we’re just expanding the Edgewater universe. So I think it’ll feel like coming home when you finally are able to tune into Sheriff Country, even though it’s in 2025,” executive producer Tia Napolitano told TV Insider in May 2024.

And in October 2024, Napolitano told us, “We’re still finding how Mickey comes back into our world, but it has to be organic and tied to Sharon, but tied to a little bit all of our characters and especially Bode. There will be story purposes for why she’s in our world and what we’re giving her before we officially launch her for Sheriff Country Episode 1. So it’s very exciting.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from Baccarin’s return as Mickey.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS