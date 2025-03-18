‘Fire Country’: Bode Teams up With Morena Baccarin’s Mickey on Case (PHOTOS)

'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16 'Dirty Money'
CBS

Fire Country

The family that fights fires together stays together, as Fire Country has taught us. And we’re going to see, again, that this family also excels at solving crime together. Morena Baccarin returns as Sheriff Mickey Fox ahead of the premiere of Sheriff Country in the 2025-2026 season.

In “Dirty Money,” airing on April 4, the next new episode with a couple weeks off for March Madness, Bode (Max Thieriot) and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox, investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown). Wes is also Sharon’s (Diane Farr) stepfather, and he runs an illegal marijuana business. Check out the Season 3 Episode 16 promotional photos below to see Bode teaming up with Mickey, Station 42 in the woods for an incident, and more.

We also get a glimpse of Jake’s (Jordan Calloway) new love interest, Violet (Nesta Cooper), who revealed at the end of Episode 15 she’ll be working for Oxalta, the biggest chemical company in California that is also responsible for poisoning the water supply that made the inmates at Three Rock sick (and killed one). That’s about to get complicated.

We’ve known since after the Season 2 finale that Baccarin would be appearing on Fire Country ahead of the spinoff’s debut. (Sheriff Country was picked up for the 2025-2026 season in May 2024.) “She’s part of Edgewater, and we’re just expanding the Edgewater universe. So I think it’ll feel like coming home when you finally are able to tune into Sheriff Country, even though it’s in 2025,” executive producer Tia Napolitano told TV Insider in May 2024.

And in October 2024, Napolitano told us, “We’re still finding how Mickey comes back into our world, but it has to be organic and tied to Sharon, but tied to a little bit all of our characters and especially Bode. There will be story purposes for why she’s in our world and what we’re giving her before we officially launch her for Sheriff Country Episode 1. So it’s very exciting.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from Baccarin’s return as Mickey.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS

Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox, Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, and W. Earl Brown as Wes Fox — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
CBS

Mickey (Morena Baccarin), Bode (Max Thieriot), and Wes (W. Earl Brown)

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
Darko Sikman / CBS

Jake (Jordan Calloway)

Billy Burke as Vince Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
Darko Sikman / CBS

Vince (Billy Burke)

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
Hugh Tull / CBS

Bode and his aunt team up

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
Darko Sikman / CBS

Why is Bode running?

Billy Burke as Vince Leone and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
Darko Sikman / CBS

Is Bode updating Station 42 on the investigation with Mickey?

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
CBS

Manny (Kevin Alejandro) is looking much better

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
CBS

Oxalta has made an enemy out of Sharon (Diane Farr) — not a good move

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone and Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
CBS

Sharon and Manny, one of the best friendships on the show

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
CBS

Is this Jake learning exactly where his new love interest is working?

Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez, Billy Burke as Vince Leone, and Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
CBS

Vince checks in with Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) and Jake

Nesta Cooper as Violet — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
CBS

Violet (Nesta Cooper) is working for the enemy

Billy Burke as Vince Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
CBS

Vince

Fire Country

Billy Burke

Diane Farr

Jordan Calloway

Kevin Alejandro

Max Thieriot

Morena Baccarin

W. Earl Brown




