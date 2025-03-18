HGTV’s Ben Napier Opens Up About Health Issues After Dramatic Weight Loss

HGTV Ben Napier has opened up about his almost 100-pound weight loss, revealing that a high blood pressure diagnosis was the catalyst for him focusing on his health.

Appearing alongside his wife and Home Town Takeover co-star Erin Napier on the March 13 episode of The Tamron Hall Show, Ben revealed he lost an incredible 95 pounds over the last three years.

“Well, they [the doctors] wanted to put me on blood pressure medicine, and then I had shoulder surgery,” Ben explained. “It’s amazing when you can’t lift weights how much weight you lose really fast… it’s mostly muscle.”

Erin previously posted about Ben’s body transformation on Instagram, sharing in a post in July 2023 that her husband started to get serious about his health ahead of his shoulder surgery. Before the surgery, Ben focused on getting fit by building a home gym in his backyard.

“I just want him to be alive as long as I’m alive,” Erin told Hall. “And I want him to be there for my girls when they’re adults.”

Ben and Erin share two daughters, Helen, 7, and Mae, 3.

Speaking to Today in 2019, Ben revealed he dropped 55 pounds after Helen was born. “Bringing Helen home and getting to experience those first few weeks with her and seeing how fast things change with children, it got my attention. She was different every day, and I want to experience as much of her life as possible. I want a long life so I can be there for Erin and Helen,” he shared.

“Although I have made efforts to eat healthy and to exercise, it never seemed more real until I held this blue-eyed girl that is equal parts Erin and me and a whole lot more than I deserve in my arms,” he continued, noting his family has a history of heart problems. “I never want to leave her side, which means taking care of my heart has to be a major priority.”

Erin told Hall that Ben is “super self-motivated, so this was not a me thing, this was a him thing.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Ben revealed he does “a lot of yoga” as his preferred form of exercise when it comes to losing weight. Erin also added that he does “intermittent fasting” and has “built this huge garden at the farm, and he wants to eat just what [they] grow.”

“He’s his close to becoming a little bit of a hippie,” Erin joked. “He’s becoming a little crunchy. He’s turned into an 80 year old man who is really into gardening.”