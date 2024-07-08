Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda hit a low point in their marriage during the July 7 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8. After Jasmine’s Parade of Competition, the tension with Gino took a turn for the worse because Jasmine didn’t feel like her husband was supporting her.

“I’ve been supporting you fully,” Gino told Jasmine. “I have not done anything bad to you. Nothing mean to you. I didn’t say you were ugly.” She quickly snapped, “You made me feel ugly.”

The 90 Day Fiancé veteran admitted that he felt like Jasmine was the one who should apologize for “all the things” she said to him. A tearful Jasmine said she had no clue what he was talking about.

Jasmine finally let all her feelings out about her marriage. “I have depression. I have alopecia. I am homesick,” she said. “You reject me as a woman every time you have an opportunity. You’re causing me a lot of trauma.”

Through tears, she continued, “I’m so desperate to have your attention. I’m so desperate, Gino, to have your attention, to have some sort of validation from you like you [are] actually attracted to me. I don’t feel that way. You know how much that hurt me every day of my life. Like my husband doesn’t make love to me for months. You know how much that hurts me and mess up with my mind. Sex is not validation, but damn, I love you, and I want to be with you. You know that is hurting me.”

Jasmine stressed that Gino’s made it feel like she’s the “problem” when it comes to their marriage’s lack of intimacy. For Gino, all their arguing has led to this moment.

“It’s just too much fighting, and I’ve lost my desire,” he said. “She’s getting uglier to me by the day with all this fighting. I just feel really worn out. We have real issues going, which is the arguing every day. I don’t know why she keeps bringing up our sex life like it’s an excuse for our relationship issues.”

A fed-up Jasmine responded, “You should have never married me. You should have never brought me here.” The lack of intimacy is a dealbreaker for Jasmine. If Gino refuses to be intimate with her, then she’ll leave him.

Gino “hoped” things would change and they’d get past their issues. “I did love you. I had hoped we could figure it out,” he said.

Gino and Jasmine can’t see eye-to-eye over who is responsible for their marriage problems. “I believe in love, in passion, and that includes having sex, being intimate with the person that you love,” she said. “But at the present moment, that is gone, and now it’s coming from his mouth. I did love you, and it triggers me because there is plenty of evidence for me to believe so. I am just drained emotionally and mentally.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC, MAX, and discovery+