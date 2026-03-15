All of the Must-See 2026 Oscars After Party Moments

The 2026 Oscars celebrated the best in film, and now, it’s time to celebrate the Oscars. The stars sauntered into the various Hollywood after parties in style on Sunday, March 15, and we’re compiling all the must-see after-party moments.

The 2026 Oscars kicked off live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 7/6c on Sunday, March 15.

Conan O’Brien hosted the event, making playful jabs at Timothée Chalamet‘s ballet and opera backlash in his opening monologue, along with digs at the Trump administration and more.

The first award of the night went to Amy Madigan for Weapons in the Best Supporting Actress category, followed by an Animated Feature win for Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters, costume and makeup/hairstyling design wins for Frankenstein.

The first win for casting for One Battle After Another‘s casting director, Cassandra Kulukundis. In her speech, she joked that it was crazy that she won an Oscar before One Battle director, Paul Thomas Anderson, her longtime collaborator. Anderson won his first Oscar later in the night for Best Adapted Screenplay. Sean Penn also won Best Supporting Actor for that film, but didn’t attend the ceremony to accept his award.

Ryan Coogler won Best Original Screenplay for Sinners, and Ludwig Göransson’s score for the film won Best Original Score. Sinners‘ Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to ever win Best Cinematography.

Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, and One Battle After Another won Best Picture. See the full list of winners here.

See the stars at the 2026 Oscars after parties in the gallery below.