All of the Must-See 2026 Oscars After Party Moments

Kelli Boyle
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2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
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The 2026 Oscars celebrated the best in film, and now, it’s time to celebrate the Oscars. The stars sauntered into the various Hollywood after parties in style on Sunday, March 15, and we’re compiling all the must-see after-party moments.

The 2026 Oscars kicked off live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 7/6c on Sunday, March 15.

Conan O’Brien hosted the event, making playful jabs at Timothée Chalamet‘s ballet and opera backlash in his opening monologue, along with digs at the Trump administration and more.

The first award of the night went to Amy Madigan for Weapons in the Best Supporting Actress category, followed by an Animated Feature win for Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters, costume and makeup/hairstyling design wins for Frankenstein.

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The first win for casting for One Battle After Another‘s casting director, Cassandra Kulukundis. In her speech, she joked that it was crazy that she won an Oscar before One Battle director, Paul Thomas Anderson, her longtime collaborator. Anderson won his first Oscar later in the night for Best Adapted Screenplay. Sean Penn also won Best Supporting Actor for that film, but didn’t attend the ceremony to accept his award.

Ryan Coogler won Best Original Screenplay for Sinners, and Ludwig Göransson’s score for the film won Best Original Score. Sinners‘ Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to ever win Best Cinematography.

Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, and One Battle After Another won Best Picture. See the full list of winners here.

See the stars at the 2026 Oscars after parties in the gallery below.

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney, Will Arnett, Amanda Anka, and Jason Bateman

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rachel Sennott

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Anjelica Huston

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jane Fonda

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

Jessica Williams at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Jessica Williams

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lux Pascal

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Jessia Alba at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Danny Ramirez at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Danny Ramirez

Kiernan Shipka 2026 Oscars Vanity Fair party
Neilson Barnard / /Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka

Diane Sawyer at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Diane Sawyer

Matt Bomer at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Diane Von Furstenberg at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Diane von Furstenberg

Jake Shane at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Jake Shane

Brittany Broski at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Brittany Broski

Quenlin Blackwell at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Quenlin Blackwell

Delaney Rowe at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Delaney Rowe

The Oscars key art
Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien

EJAE

Audrey Nuna

Rei Ami

Miles Caton

Miles Caton

Raphael Saadiq

Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland

Eric Gales

Buddy Guy

Buddy Guy

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li

Bobby Rush

Shaboozey

Shaboozey

Alice Smith

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