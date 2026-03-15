Oscars 2026: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Samantha Westfall
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The 2026 Oscars are finally here! On Sunday, March 15, we’re wrapping up awards season with Hollywood’s most anticipated night, helmed by host Conan O’Brien for the second year in a row and kicking off at 7/6c on ABC and Hulu.

The 98th Academy Awards feature several tight races, with a list of nominees that includes heavy-hitters from Paul Thomas Anderson‘s One Battle After Another, Ryan Coogler‘s SinnersJosh Safdie‘s Marty Supreme, and more.

Will Michael B. Jordan or Wagner Moura beat out former favorite Timothée Chalamet for Best Actor? Could Chloé Zhao‘s Hamnet pull out a surprise win over the highly-nominated One Battle After Another or Sinners? We’ll have to tune in and see!

Below are the nominees for the top categories. Stay tuned as we update the winner live and note them in bold!

Where to Stream All of the 2026 Oscar Nominated Movies Right Now
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Where to Stream All of the 2026 Oscar Nominated Movies Right Now

Best Picture

Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton in 'Sinners'

Warner Bros.

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lileaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Animated Feature Film

Arco
Elio
KPOP Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein in 'Frankenstein'

Ken Woroner / Netflix

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Directing

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Documentary (Feature)

The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In The Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary (Short)

All The Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly A Strangeness

Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes and Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare in director Chloé Zhao's 'Hamnet'

Agata Grzybowska / Focus Features

Film Editing

F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

International Feature Film

The Secret Agent
It Was Just An Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Casting

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Music (Original Score)

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Nick Wilde (voice: Jason Bateman), Nibbles (voice: Fortune Feimster), and Judy Hopps (voice: Ginnifer Goodwin) in Zootopia

Everett Collection

Music (Original Song)

“Dear Me,” Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden,” KPOP Demon Hunters
“I Lied To You,” Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy,” Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

Production Design

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Short Film (Animated)

Butterfly
Forever Green
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Short Film (Live Action)

Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

Sound

F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat

Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro in 'One Battle After Another'

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World: Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Blue Moon
It Was Just An Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners

98th Academy Awards, Sunday, March 15, 7/6c, ABC

The Oscars key art
Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien

EJAE

Audrey Nuna

Rei Ami

Miles Caton

Miles Caton

Raphael Saadiq

Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland

Eric Gales

Buddy Guy

Buddy Guy

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li

Bobby Rush

Shaboozey

Shaboozey

Alice Smith

Full Cast & Crew

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