Allison Janney, Quinta Brunson, ‘Traitors’ & Bravo Stars Mix on Wild 2025 Culture Awards Red Carpet

Paige Strout
Allison Janney, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, and Quinta Brunson at the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars showed up to celebrate everything pop culture at the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards.

Allison Janney showed off her stunning long legs on the Thursday, July 17, red carpet, while Quinta Brunson glittered in a butterfly-patterned sequin gown. Cohosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers looked just as chic in their respective red and white suits.

Stars of the big and small screen collided at the event, from Wicked‘s Jeff Goldblum to The Traitors Dylan Efron to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Heather Gay and more.

Based on Yang and Rogers’ podcast of the same name, The Las Culturistas Culture Awards put a comedic twist on the classic awards show. Some of this year’s unique categories include Kindest Greeting, Walking Home Alone Award for What Women *Have* to Do, Hypochondriac Award for Illness We Think We Have This Time, Harshest Truth about Wicked, Best Title for the Next Bridget Jones, and Today Show Award for Excellence in the Morning.

Scroll down to see which celebs enjoyed a fun night out at this year’s Culture Awards.

The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Tuesday, August 5, 9/8c, Bravo, streaming next day on Peacock

Jamie Lee Curtis attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jeff Goldblum attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Alison Brie & Dave Franco

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers attend The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Allison Janney attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Allison Janney

Quinta Brunson attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Mindy Kaling attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Kenan Thompson attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson

Kristen Wiig attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

Andy Cohen attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Andy Cohen

Lisa Rinna attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna

Megan Stalter attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Megan Stalter

Benito Skinner attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Benito Skinner

Dylan Efron attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Dylan Efron

Parvati Shallow attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Parvati Shallow

Ben Platt attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Ben Platt

Julio Torres attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Julio Torres

Robby Hoffman and Gabby Windey attend The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Robby Hoffman & Gabby Windey

Meredith Marks attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Meredith Marks

Lisa Barlow attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Lisa Barlow

Heather Gay attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Heather Gay

Mary Cosby attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Mary Cosby

Angie Katsanevas attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Angie Katsanevas

Bronwyn Newport attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Bronwyn Newport

Britani Bateman attends The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, July 2025.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Britani Bateman

