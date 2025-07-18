Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars showed up to celebrate everything pop culture at the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards.

Allison Janney showed off her stunning long legs on the Thursday, July 17, red carpet, while Quinta Brunson glittered in a butterfly-patterned sequin gown. Cohosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers looked just as chic in their respective red and white suits.

Stars of the big and small screen collided at the event, from Wicked‘s Jeff Goldblum to The Traitors‘ Dylan Efron to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Heather Gay and more.

Based on Yang and Rogers’ podcast of the same name, The Las Culturistas Culture Awards put a comedic twist on the classic awards show. Some of this year’s unique categories include Kindest Greeting, Walking Home Alone Award for What Women *Have* to Do, Hypochondriac Award for Illness We Think We Have This Time, Harshest Truth about Wicked, Best Title for the Next Bridget Jones, and Today Show Award for Excellence in the Morning.

Scroll down to see which celebs enjoyed a fun night out at this year’s Culture Awards.

The 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Tuesday, August 5, 9/8c, Bravo, streaming next day on Peacock