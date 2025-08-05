Quirky Culture Awards, Hard Knocks With the Bills, Details About Detailing, True Crime in the Heartland

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ campy “Las Culturistas” Culture Awards finds a TV home on Bravo. HBO’s Hard Knocks sports docuseries embeds with the Buffalo Bills during training camp. A Discovery special takes a deep dive into auto detailing. A three-part true-crime docuseries explores the investigation into the murder of two teen girls in small-town Indiana.

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Las Culturistas Culture Awards

Special 9/8c

What would be your pick for “Borders Award for Store That Should Come Back?” If you have an opinion on such pressing matters, this might be the awards show for you. Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang and comedian Matt Rogers, co-hosts of the pop-culture “Las Culturistas” podcast, bring their campy version of an anything-goes awards show to TV for the first time. Honorary tributes go to Yang’s SNL colleague Kenan Thompson (the Titan of Culture) and Emmy and Oscar winner Allison Janney (the Lifetime of Culture), who are obviously deserving. But Yang and Rogers deserve kudos of their own for coming up with categories like “Best Title for the Next Bridget Jones,” “Moon Award for Shining Brightly” and “Filet Mignon Award for Best Beef” (with contenders including Miss Piggy defending herself using karate). In this ceremony, maybe it is an honor just to be nominated.

Courtesy of HBO

Hard Knocks

Season Premiere 9/8c

They’ve come this close to Super Bowl glory several times, but the Buffalo Bills are tempting fate by letting NFL Films’ Hard Knocks cameras inside the door for the first time. (No team has appeared on this series and made it to the Super Bowl in the same season.) Regardless, the 20th edition of the Sports Emmy-winning franchise follows players including quarterback Josh Allen, last season’s league MVP, as well as head coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane and their assistants as the team prepares for a grueling season ahead during training camp at St. John Fisher University in suburban Rochester, N.Y.

Discovery

Extreme Detailing

Special 9/8c

Nirvana for clean freaks, this stand-alone special spotlights master detailer Larry Kosilla, who reveals his knack for inventing impressive cleaning techniques that can transform rusting jalopies into gleaming prized vehicles. Followed by a new episode of Red Bull Soapbox Race (10/9c), hosted by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and motorsports announcer Mike Bagley, featuring races among amateur teams who build and propel their gravity-powered contraptions on obstacle-filled downhill courses. Maybe once they’re done, they can let Kosilla in for the clean-up.

Hulu

Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge

Documentary Premiere

A three-part true-crime docuseries details the investigation into the 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German while walking on a wooded trail in small-town Delphi, Indiana. After five years of anxious speculation, spurred by information found on German’s phone, a local man, Richard Allen, was arrested and charged with the murders—though, as is often the case, that’s just the beginning of the story.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

The Valley Reunion (8/7c, Bravo): In part 2 of the reality-show recap, Jax speaks out about his sobriety while Brittany confronts him over his actions from last summer.

Haunted Hospitals (9/8c, Travel Channel ): The fourth season of the spooky reality series opens with the eerie tale of a medical assistant who senses something’s up at the former TB hospital where she works.

ON THE STREAM

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday (streaming on Netflix ): A seven-part sports docuseries goes on and off the field with the coaches and players of college football’s leading conference.

Trompoppie (streaming on MHz Choice ): A South African drama series (in Afrikaans, subtitled in English) follows a talented young gymnast into a private school where things get deadly in the competitive world of drum majorettes (“trompoppies”) and cheerleaders.