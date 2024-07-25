8 Athletes Who Could Make 2024 Paris Olympics Their Last

Kelli Boyle
Comments
(L-R) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, LeBron James, Andy Murray
David Ramos / Paul Harding / Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

 More

The Olympics are always the pinnacle of an athlete’s career, but the 2024 Paris Olympics hold extra weight for some competitors.

Heading into the Summer Olympics, select athletes have announced their intentions to retire after the games. Some are retiring just from the Olympics, while others are bowing out of their sport entirely after this last hurrah.

Here’s a roundup of athletes who will be retiring after the Paris Olympics, plus some who are believed to make Paris their last attempt at Olympic gold.

LeBron James of The United States looks on during the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase match between USA and Germany at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2024 in London, England.
Paul Harding / Getty Images

LeBron James

At 39, Lakers superstar LeBron James is the oldest player to compete for Team USA men’s basketball. He told Todays Craig Melvin on July 11 that he has no interest in playing in the 2028 Olympics, set to be held in his current hometown of Los Angeles.

“No, I won’t be there,” he said. “I’m getting the hell out of that city when the Olympics come to Los Angeles.”

“All right, I’ll live there all year,” he added with a laugh. “I will not be in Los Angeles in ‘28. I’m getting out of there.”

James is set to play at least two more years with the Lakers. He will be one of the USA flag-bearers in the opening ceremony alongside tennis star Coco Gauff, which would be a fitting tribute to the athlete should this be his last Olympics.

Andy Murray of Team Great Britain plays a backhand during the Tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France.
Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Andy Murray

Tennis pro Andy Murray (37) is the only man to have won win two Olympic tennis golds in singles. He announced on X (formerly called Twitter) on July 23 that the 2024 Paris Olympics will not only be his last Olympics, but his last tennis tournament ever.

Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics,” he wrote. “Competing for [Great Britain] have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!”

Angelique Kerber of Germany plays a backhand against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in her Ladies' Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at

Angelique Kerber

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber (36) announced that the Paris Olympics is the “finish line” of her competitive tennis career in a lengthy Instagram post on July 25.

“The finish line. Before the @Olympics begin, I can already say that I will never forget #Paris2024, because it will be my last professional tournament as a tennis player,” she wrote. “And whereas this might actually be the right decision, it will never feel that way. Simply because I love the sport with all my heart and I’m thankful for the memories and opportunities it has given me.”

Kerber doesn’t have any Olympic medals, so this will be her last shot at the podium.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica competes in the Women's 4x100m Heats during day seven of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 25, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
David Ramos / Getty Images

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, two-time Olympic gold medallist and a five-time world champion in Track and Field from Jamaica, announced in February 2024 that this is her last Olympics, saying she owes it to her family to retire after years of success.

“My son needs me,” agw told Essence. “My husband (Jason) and I have been together since before I won in (Beijing) 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We’re a partnership, a team. And it’s because of that support that I’m able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else.”

Perry Baker #11 of Team United States makes a break with the ball during the Men's Rugby Sevens Pool C Group match between Fiji and United States on Day -2 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France.
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Perry Baker

Team USA rugby player Perry Baker (38) announced in March 2024 that the Paris Olympics will be his last tournament.

“I know I can still play this game at the highest level. My body feels great, my movement and technical abilities are all still there, but I feel like my time and attention requires to be put elsewhere,” he said, per NBC Olympics. “I have three boys, one just turned 20 years old, another is 13 and the other is still a baby boy, so I just feel like I need to be more involved in their lives and my wife’s life.”

He added: “For the past 10 years and before my wife and I started a family, I have always been traveling to play rugby, and I loved every single minute of it, but now as a father of three boys, my time needs to be put more on them than myself.”

Baker was an NFL player before he became a pro rugby star.

Bronze medalist Mutaz Essa Barshim of Team Qatar celebrates with gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi of Team Italy after the Men's High Jump Final during day four of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 22, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi

High-jumpers Mutaz Barshim (33, above left) and Gianmarco Tamberi (32, above right) opted to tie for the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics (which took place in 2021 instead of 2020 due to the pandemic). The friendly rivals will compete once more in Paris, both of them having expressed their intentions for this Olympics to be their last.

Bashim wants to win gold again in Paris, he told Africanews. The player from Qatar wants to leave the Olympics having further cemented his “legacy.”

Tamberi hasn’t outright announced his retirement, but has reportedly indicated his intention to make this year his last Olympics. This duo’s face-off will be one to watch!

Simone Biles of Team United States looks on during a Gymnastics training session in the Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France.
Naomi Baker / Getty Images

Simone Biles

At 27 years old, Simone Biles is the oldest woman to compete in Olympic gymnastics in 72 years. This year’s USA women’s gymnastics team are all women in their 20s except for one, in fact, a rarity in this sport.

Biles has not said that this is her last Olympics, but a comment made during the Olympic trials this year indicates that she’s thinking about life after the sport.

Speaking of critics who railed against her decision to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics, Biles said, per The Associated Press, “They want to see the downfall, which is really unfortunate because sports hasn’t seen athletes like we’ve seen before. So you really have to give them their flowers in the sport because once they’re gone, you’re going to miss them.”

Biles said that she wants to prove to herself that she’s back and better than before after the Tokyo dropout. Could this desire also be informed by the possibility that this could be her last Olympics? Whenever she walks away, she leaves as arguably the greatest gymnast of all time.

