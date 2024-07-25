The Olympics are always the pinnacle of an athlete’s career, but the 2024 Paris Olympics hold extra weight for some competitors.

Heading into the Summer Olympics, select athletes have announced their intentions to retire after the games. Some are retiring just from the Olympics, while others are bowing out of their sport entirely after this last hurrah.

Here’s a roundup of athletes who will be retiring after the Paris Olympics, plus some who are believed to make Paris their last attempt at Olympic gold.