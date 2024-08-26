Electrical engineer, Rubik’s cube solver, sideline napper, accidental Clark Kent impersonator, and “Pommel Horse Guy” Stephen Nedoroscik is headed to Hollywood! After winning two bronzes at the 2024 Paris Olympics — and the hearts of countless viewers watching from home — Nedoroscik is the first announced cast member for Dancing With the Stars’ upcoming 33rd season.

DWTS has hosted Olympians before — Apolo Ohno, Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, Meryl Davis, Laurie Hernandez, and Adam Rippon all won their respective seasons, for example — but we think the Paris 2024 Olympics has many other breakout stars who could be cast in Season 33. And our nominees are…