‘Dancing With the Stars’ Adds Stephen Nedoroscik: 12 Other Olympians We’d Love to See on the Dance Floor

Dan Clarendon
Electrical engineer, Rubik’s cube solver, sideline napper, accidental Clark Kent impersonator, and “Pommel Horse Guy” Stephen Nedoroscik is headed to Hollywood! After winning two bronzes at the 2024 Paris Olympics — and the hearts of countless viewers watching from home — Nedoroscik is the first announced cast member for Dancing With the Stars’ upcoming 33rd season.

DWTS has hosted Olympians before — Apolo Ohno, Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, Meryl Davis, Laurie Hernandez, and Adam Rippon all won their respective seasons, for example — but we think the Paris 2024 Olympics has many other breakout stars who could be cast in Season 33. And our nominees are…

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
McLaughlin-Levrone claimed gold in the 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay in Paris, just like she did in Tokyo four years earlier. This time around, she broke another world record and got a tiara from her sister-in-law. Could a Mirrorball Trophy be next?

Sha’Carri Richardson
One of the fastest women in the world is also one of the most Internet-famous — especially after giving the “Sha’Carri Stare” to her nonexistent rivals on her way to winning the 4x100m relay in Paris. Richardson’s competitive energy would be right at home on DWTS.

Noah Lyles
Though a case of COVID-19 in Paris took this U.S. athlete out of the running too early — pardon the pun — he still won gold in a photo-finish men’s 100m race in Paris. Lyles, a self-described showman, has some time before the 2028 games, and DWTS would help pass the time.

Ilona Maher
As she and her U.S. women’s rugby sevens teammates worked their way to bronze in Paris, Maher won over social media with her funny and body-positive TikTok posts. DWTS producers would be lucky to have this American athlete’s personality — and her social media following.

Tom Daley
This British diver has been bringing dance moves to the Olympics for years now, and he showed off brat summer energy at the 2024 games, where he took silver in the men’s 10m synchronized platform event. Now Daley says he’s retiring, which means he has plenty of time to tango…

Léon Marchand
France’s swimming superstar took home four golds and a bronze in Paris? And he set four Olympic records and one world record? Incroyable! He did the 2024 games’ home country proud, and we have every reason to believe he’d be a danseur formidable, too.

Rebeca Andrade
The gold medalist of Paris 2024’s women’s floor gymnastics event is this Brazilian powerhouse, whom Simone Biles says scares her the most. Biles placed fourth on DWTS Season 24 — might we see Andrade do even better in a future season of the show?

Kim Yeji
After going viral for displaying cyberpunk-like style en route to a silver win in Paris’ 10m air pistol event, this South Korean shooter reportedly signed with a talent agency. That indicates she’s not ready to give up the spotlight, and we can only hope she takes aim at the Mirrorball next.

Quincy Wilson
Wilson, 16, became the youngest-ever male Olympic track and field gold medalist as he and his U.S. men’s 4x400m teammates placed first in Paris. “Dang, I really got school in 2 and a half weeks,” he wrote on X after the race. Maybe he could get a leave of absence for DWTS?

Gabriel Medina
Though this Brazilian athlete took bronze in men’s shortboard surfing this year, he gets the gold for showmanship. In an iconic photo from the Paris 2024 games, Medina holds his index finger aloft as he and his board appear to float feet off the Tahiti waves. DWTS, he’s a “number one” pick.

Anthony Ammirati
It was the pole vault seen around the world when this French athlete was sabotaged by, ahem, his own anatomy as he tried to clear the crossbar in Paris. He has already been offered a lucrative deal from an adult-video website, but we think he’s more likely to accept a DWTS offer.

Rachael “Raygun” Gunn
Not since Julia Louis-Dreyfus did The Elaine on Seinfeld have we seen such eyebrow-raising dance moves. The Aussie dubbed didn’t sway any of the judges in Paris with her unique breakdancing — was that The Sprinkler?! — but maybe on DWTS she’d get 10s across the board.

