See ‘The Today Show’ Stars’ Olympics Photo Diary Across Paris (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
Comments
The Today Show stars' personal snaps from across Paris during the Olympics
Exclusive
NBC

The stars of The Today Show have been busy on the ground covering the 2024 Paris Olympics, but when they weren’t on camera covering the world’s premier athletic competitions, they also got the chance to see some of the most amazing sights the City of Light has to offer!

From journeying to the top of the Eiffel Tower to visiting the Palace of Versailles, the beloved NBC morning show stars had a blast traversing the town together, and they have opened up their camera roll to share some personal snaps with TV Insider readers.

Below, you’ll see candid shots of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, along with Al Roker, Willie Geist, Craig Melvin, and more Today Show guests as they enjoy those breathtaking views behind the scenes.

Bonjour! Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb kick off TODAY's Olympic coverage broadcasting live from Trocadéro Square ahead of the Opening Ceremony.
NBC

Bonjour! Savannah and Hoda kick off TODAY's Olympic coverage broadcasting live from Trocadéro Square ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

The TODAY duo broadcasts along the Seine for the Opening Ceremony – Hoda didn’t let the rain stop her from snapping a photo with Tom Cruise!
NBC

The TODAY duo broadcasts along the Seine for the Opening Ceremony – Hoda didn’t let the rain stop her from snapping a photo with Tom Cruise!

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
NBC
Al and Craig join Savannah and Hoda for the fun in France and visit the top of the Eiffel Tower.
NBC

Al and Craig join Savannah and Hoda for the fun in France and visit the top of the Eiffel Tower.

Al and Craig join Savannah and Hoda for the fun in France and visit the top of the Eiffel Tower.
NBC
Ina Garten takes the TODAY fam on a tour of her favorite Parisian market and bakery – délicieux!
NBC

Ina Garten takes the TODAY fam on a tour of her favorite Parisian market and bakery – délicieux!

Savannah and Hoda practice their dance moves while taking a can-can lesson inside the world-famous Moulin Rouge.
NBC

Savannah and Hoda practice their dance moves while taking a can-can lesson inside the world-famous Moulin Rouge.

Très magnifique! Savannah, Hoda and Al visit the Palace of Versailles.
NBC

Très magnifique! Savannah, Hoda and Al visit the Palace of Versailles.

Très magnifique! Savannah, Hoda and Al visit the Palace of Versailles.
NBC

America’s favorite cheerleaders continue to support Team USA at the games.

America’s favorite cheerleaders continue to support Team USA at the games.
NBC
America’s favorite cheerleaders continue to support Team USA at the games.
NBC
Special NBC Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg visits the TODAY anchors on set and is joined by long-time friend Martha Stewart.
NBC

Special NBC Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg visits the TODAY anchors on set and is joined by long-time friend Martha Stewart.

Reunited! Savannah and Hoda are joined by their families in Paris ahead of the weekend.
NBC

Reunited! Savannah and Hoda are joined by their families in Paris ahead of the weekend.

Red carpet ready! The TODAY gang attends multiple events in Paris, including the NBA’s Celebration of Olympic Basketball, Ralph Lauren’s An Evening at Ralph’s, Louis Vuitton Foundation’s Prelude to the Olympics, and the Omega House.
NBC

Red carpet ready! The TODAY gang attends multiple events in Paris, including the NBA’s Celebration of Olympic Basketball, Ralph Lauren’s An Evening at Ralph’s, Louis Vuitton Foundation’s Prelude to the Olympics, and the Omega House.

Red carpet ready! The TODAY gang attends multiple events in Paris, including the NBA’s Celebration of Olympic Basketball, Ralph Lauren’s An Evening at Ralph’s, Louis Vuitton Foundation’s Prelude to the Olympics, and the Omega House.
NBC
Red carpet ready! The TODAY gang attends multiple events in Paris, including the NBA’s Celebration of Olympic Basketball, Ralph Lauren’s An Evening at Ralph’s, Louis Vuitton Foundation’s Prelude to the Olympics, and the Omega House.
NBC
Red carpet ready! The TODAY gang attends multiple events in Paris, including the NBA’s Celebration of Olympic Basketball, Ralph Lauren’s An Evening at Ralph’s, Louis Vuitton Foundation’s Prelude to the Olympics, and the Omega House.
NBC
USA Gymnastics’ #1 fans cheer on the ‘Golden Girls’ during the finals.
NBC

USA Gymnastics’ #1 fans cheer on the ‘Golden Girls’ during the finals.

Au revoir! Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb report live for the last time before heading to the airport.
NBC

Au revoir! Savannah and Hoda report live for the last time before heading to the airport.

Summer Olympics

Today

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
BIG BROTHER Thursday August 8 on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+ and PlutoTV. Pictured: Kenney Kelley. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
1
‘Big Brother’: Kenney Kelley Reveals Who Was Really ‘Running the House’
Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire in 'Outlander' Season 7B
2
‘Outlander’ First Look: Jamie & Claire Are as in Love as Ever in Season 7B Photo
Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin and Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin in the 'Tracker' series premiere
3
Robin Weigert’s Not Returning in ‘Tracker’ Season 2
'The Young and the Restless' stars Michael Damian and Lauralee Bell on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
4
Lauralee Bell & Michael Damian Tease Surprises, Fun for Fans in ‘B&B’ Crossover
Julia Schlaepfer and Brandon Sklenar in '1923'
5
Will There Be a ‘1923’ Season 3?