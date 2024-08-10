The stars of The Today Show have been busy on the ground covering the 2024 Paris Olympics, but when they weren’t on camera covering the world’s premier athletic competitions, they also got the chance to see some of the most amazing sights the City of Light has to offer!

From journeying to the top of the Eiffel Tower to visiting the Palace of Versailles, the beloved NBC morning show stars had a blast traversing the town together, and they have opened up their camera roll to share some personal snaps with TV Insider readers.

Below, you’ll see candid shots of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, along with Al Roker, Willie Geist, Craig Melvin, and more Today Show guests as they enjoy those breathtaking views behind the scenes.