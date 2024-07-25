Meet the 2024 U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team: Get to Know Newcomer Hezly Rivera & More

Jade Carey, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera and Sunisa Lee try on clothes at the Team USA Welcome Experience Ahead of Paris 2024 on July 22, 2024 in Paris, France.
Let’s go, girls! All eyes are on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team as they take over Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Simone Biles and her four fellow teammates — Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and newbie Hezly Rivera — are looking to bring home the gold as they compete on bars, beams, vault, and floor.

This year’s team, which also includes alternates Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson, features familiar faces from past Olympic Games. A notable newcomer is 16-year-old Rivera, who is the youngest U.S. women’s gymnastics team member.

As the Olympics get underway, everyone’s attention is going to be on this fabulous group of gymnasts. Scroll down to get up to speed on Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team.

Simone Biles practices ahead of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 26, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Simone Biles

Biles is back for her third Summer Olympics. At 27, she’s already the most decorated gymnast in history and widely regarded as the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) of gymnastics. She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and has earned a total of seven Olympic medals.

After her 2016 Summer Olympics debut, she returned for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. However, she withdrew from the all-around gymnastics final due to a case of “the twisties,” a mental block that can impact a gymnast’s awareness in the air.

Since the 2020 Summer Olympics, Biles has been plenty busy. On top of training for the 2024 Summer Olympics, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022. She married NFL player Jonathan Owens in 2023 and recently appeared in the Netflix docuseries Simone Rising.

Hezly Rivera prepares for her uneven bars routine on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Elsa / Getty Images

Hezly Rivera

Rivera is the youngest member of the U.S. gymnastics team, competing at the Olympics at just 16 years old. She lives in Plano, Texas, but her hometown is Oradell, New Jersey.

She began taking gymnastics classes after going to a friend’s birthday party that was held in a gymnastics facility. Rivera is coached by Valeri and Anna Liukin, the parents of Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin. She is the 2024 Winter Cup balance beam champion and all-around and floor exercise bronze medalist.

Sunisa Lee celebrates after competing on the balance beam on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Suni Lee

Lee is back for her second Summer Olympics. The 21-year-old was the 2020 Olympic All-Around champion and the first Hmong-American Olympian.

After her first Olympics, Lee competed on Dancing with the Stars and came in fifth place. She also attended Auburn University and won the NCAA title for balance beam.

The gymnast, who hails St. Paul, Minnesota, was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in 2023, which caused her to step back from Auburn’s gymnastics team. After a hiatus, she went into remission and was able to compete again.

Jade Carey reacts after competing on the floor exercise on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Elsa / Getty Images

Jade Carey

Carey is also back for her second Summer Olympics after making her debut in 2020. She took home the gold medal for floor exercise in Tokyo at just 20 years old. Her dad, Brian Carey, is her main coach.

She currently lives in Philomath, Oregon, but she born in Phoenix, Arizona. She is attending Oregon State University and competes on their gymnastics team. Carey is expected to graduate in 2025.

Jordan Chiles competes on the uneven bars on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Jordan Chiles

Chiles is a 2020 Olympic team silver medalist. The 2024 Paris Olympics are her second Olympic Games.

She grew up in Vancouver, Washington, but moved to Texas to train alongside Biles.

Chiles began attending UCLA in 2021 and competed on the gymnastics team. She won NCAA titles on uneven bars and floor exercise in 2023. After her 2023 season, Chiles deferred enrollment to focus on the Paris Olympics.

Leanne Wong competes on the balance beam on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Elsa / Getty Images

Leanne Wong

Wong is one of the replacement athletes on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the Paris Olympics. She was also an alternate for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 20-year-old currently attends the University of Florida and is a member of the school’s gymnastics team. She was the 2024 NCAA uneven bars champion.

When she’s not in the gym, the Kansas native has her own business, Leanne Wong Bowtique, which sells bows.

Joscelyn Roberson competes in the floor exercise on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Joscelyn Roberson

Roberson is an alternate for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team alongside Wong. The 18-year-old is a 2023 World team champion.

She lives in Conroe, Texas, and graduated high school earlier this year.

