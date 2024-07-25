Let’s go, girls! All eyes are on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team as they take over Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Simone Biles and her four fellow teammates — Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and newbie Hezly Rivera — are looking to bring home the gold as they compete on bars, beams, vault, and floor.

This year’s team, which also includes alternates Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson, features familiar faces from past Olympic Games. A notable newcomer is 16-year-old Rivera, who is the youngest U.S. women’s gymnastics team member.

As the Olympics get underway, everyone’s attention is going to be on this fabulous group of gymnasts. Scroll down to get up to speed on Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team.