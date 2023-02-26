2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet Arrivals: Jenna Ortega, Tyler James Williams, Zendaya & More Stars

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Jenna Ortega, Tyler James Williams, and Zendaya at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Screen Actors Guild Awards

 More

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards have arrived as well as the stars who are making a fashionable entrance on the red carpet for the 29th annual awards show!

As television and film’s biggest names gather to celebrate the best shows and movies of the past year, we’re showcasing their stunning red-carpet ensembles in the gallery roundup. From Abbott Elementary and The Bear to Euphoria‘s Zendaya, The White Lotus, and Better Call Saul, these stars know how to shine.

Below, scroll through the red carpet looks and let us know your favorites in the comments section, below.

SAG Awards, Sunday, February 26, 8 pm et, Netflix YouTube Channel

Zendaya at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Euphoria star embraced florals with her stunning pink gown.

Jenna Ortega at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star embraced her character’s affinity for black on the red carpet.

Tyler James Williams at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

The Abbott Elementary star got fashionable with his patterned tux.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

The Abbott Elementary favorite was a dreamgirl on the red carpet.

Lisa Ann Walter at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

The Abbott Elementary actress gave off princess vibes with her flowy gown.

Rhea Seehorn at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn

Better Call Saul‘s leading lady stood out in purple.

Jonathan Banks at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jonathan Banks

The Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad alum brought a big smile as his red carpet-accessory.

Patrick Fabian at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Patrick Fabian

The Better Call Saul star was alive and well at the awards ceremony.

Tony Dalton at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tony Dalton

Better Call Saul‘s baddie opted for a slicked-back do and classic black and white tux.

Ayo Edebiri at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear actress gold bold with her patterned dress.

Antonia Gentry at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Antonia Gentry

The Ginny & Georgia star donned a strapless gown.

Haley Lu Richardson at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Haley Lu Richardson

The White Lotus actress traded in her character’s eccentric style for something more classic on the red carpet.

Will Sharpe at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Will Sharpe

The actor from The White Lotus kept things simple with a black and red suit.

F. Murray Abraham at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

F. Murray Abraham

The Oscar-winning actor kept things sophisticated while representing The White Lotus.

Adam DiMarco at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam DiMarco

The White Lotus actor was prim and proper in a tux.

Leo Woodall at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Leo Woodall

The White Lotus actor opted for a more polished look than his onscreen counterpart.

Meghann Fahy at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meghann Fahy

The actress who wowed fans in The White Lotus continued to wow with her white cutout gown.

Theo James at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Theo James

The White Lotus star was dapper in a suit and tie.

Stephanie Hsu at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress couldn’t contain her smile.

Ashley Park at the SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashley Park

The Emily in Paris star gets theatrical with her cape on the red carpet.

Anthony Carrigan at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anthony Carrigan

Barry‘s comedic relief kept things cool.

Sarah Goldberg at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Goldberg

The Barry actress was bright in pink.

Stephen Root at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stephen Root

The Barry star was fresh in an all-black ensemble.

Cara Delevingne at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

The Only Murders in the Building and Carnival Row actress kept things dramatic in all black.

Tramell Tillman at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

The Severance Star traded in his character’s white turtleneck for a red and black carpet ensemble.

Britt Lower at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Britt Lower

The Severance actress strikes a pose.

Zach Cherry at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zach Cherry

The actor opted for a blue tux while repping for Severance.

Jen Tullock at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jen Tullock

The Severance actress was pretty in peach.

Dichen Lachman at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dichen Lachman

The actress was pretty in pink while supporting Severance.

Danielle Deadwyler at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

The Till star got glitzy with her scalloped gown.

Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sam Elliott

The 1883 actor joined his wife Katharine Ross on the carpet.

Megan Stalter at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Megan Stalter

The Hacks actress flashes a smile.

Mark Indelicato at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mark Indelicato

The Hacks star embraced purple frills with their fun blouse.

John Sibilly at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Sibilly

The Hacks actor was fashion-forward during his red carpet-appearance.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress was regal in red.

Kathryn Newton at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kathryn Newton

The Big Little Lies vet delivered old Hollywood glamour to the red carpet.

Jason George at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason George

The Station 19 actor left the firefighting gear behind for his red carpet-appearance.

Hong Chau at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hong Chau

The Watchmen vet donned a lacy gown.

Olivia Williams at the 2023 SAG Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Williams

The Crown‘s Season 5 Camilla was vibrant in red.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julia Schlaepfer and Brandon Sklenar in '1923'
1
Brandon Sklenar Breaks Down ‘1923’s Heartbreaking Finale
Cheers cast
2
Ranking the ‘Cheers’ Stars’ Likelihood of Appearing on the ‘Frasier’ Revival
Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Angela Bassett, and Peter Krause in '9-1-1'
3
7 Burning Questions for ‘9-1-1’ Season 6’s Spring Return
Richard Belzer
4
Comedian & ‘SVU’ Star Richard Belzer Remembered on ‘SNL’
Idris Elba in 'Luther: The Fallen Sun,' Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso,' and Christina Ricci and Elijah Wood in 'Yellowjackets'
5
Top 25 Things to Stream in March: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ & More