SAG Awards 2023: 'Parks and Rec' Reunions, Sally Field's Tribute & More Must-See Moments

Meaghan Darwish
Andrew Garfield, Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, and Ke Huy Quan at the 2023 SAG Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2023 SAG Awards may not have been broadcast on network television, but the streaming event was filled with plenty of viral moments worth watching.

In case you have yet to tune into the show which streams on Netflix‘s YouTube channel, we’re rounding up all of the must-see moments featuring stars from your favorite shows and films. Ranging from unique presenting pairs to reunions for Parks and Recreation stars as well as an earnest tribute to Sally Field courtesy of former The Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield.

Scroll down for a peek at some of the best moments of the night, and let us know your favorites in the comments.

Aubrey Plaza & Jenna Ortega Are a Dark Match Made in Heaven

Whoever chose to pair Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega to present an award knew what they were doing as the stars of The White Lotus and Wednesday embraced their goth girl reputations.

Parks and Rec Reunions

The evening was filled with wonderful reunions for Parks and Recreation stars as Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza walked the red carpet together. Things got even sillier when former onscreen couple Poehler and Adam Scott presented an award together.

Andrew Garfield’s Sweet Tribute to Sally Field


As the Aunt May to his Peter Parker, Andrew Garfield couldn’t look more overjoyed to present Sally Field with the Life Achievement Award.

Ariana DeBose Does the Thing

In a nod to her recent BAFTAs performance, Ariana DeBose told her co-presenter Diego Luna to “do the thing.”

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Acceptance


Jamie Lee Curtis‘s acceptance speech kicked off with a kiss for her Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Michelle Yeoh. She also referred to herself as a “nepo baby” at the beginning of the night, making for a memorable appearance at the event.

Lisa Ann Walter’s Parent Trap Date

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann

Abbott Elementary‘s Lisa Ann Walter staged a Parent Trap reunion by bringing Elaine Hendrix along as her date.

Ke Huy Quan Gets Emotional

The actor once again stole the show with his emotional acceptance speech after winning Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

The Bear Beats Double Nominees


Despite being up against more than one actor from both Barry and Only Murders in the Building for Male Actor in a Leading Role for a Comedy Series, Jeremy Allen White managed to reign supreme for The Bear.

See the Stars on the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Big Win

The evening ended on a high note for the stars of Everything Everywhere All at Once as the cast gave James Hong the mic in a long-overdue honor for his ensemble work over several decades in Hollywood.

What was your favorite moment? Let us know in the comments section, below. And relive every moment by watching the awards show on Netflix’s YouTube channel here:

