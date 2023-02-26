The 2023 SAG Awards may not have been broadcast on network television, but the streaming event was filled with plenty of viral moments worth watching.

In case you have yet to tune into the show which streams on Netflix‘s YouTube channel, we’re rounding up all of the must-see moments featuring stars from your favorite shows and films. Ranging from unique presenting pairs to reunions for Parks and Recreation stars as well as an earnest tribute to Sally Field courtesy of former The Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield.

Scroll down for a peek at some of the best moments of the night, and let us know your favorites in the comments.

Aubrey Plaza & Jenna Ortega Are a Dark Match Made in Heaven

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DOsD3bswlW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

Whoever chose to pair Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega to present an award knew what they were doing as the stars of The White Lotus and Wednesday embraced their goth girl reputations.

Parks and Rec Reunions

I’m having an entire breakdown rn pic.twitter.com/UzYzMfKInG — out of context parks and rec (@nocontextpawnee) February 27, 2023

The evening was filled with wonderful reunions for Parks and Recreation stars as Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza walked the red carpet together. Things got even sillier when former onscreen couple Poehler and Adam Scott presented an award together.

Andrew Garfield’s Sweet Tribute to Sally Field



As the Aunt May to his Peter Parker, Andrew Garfield couldn’t look more overjoyed to present Sally Field with the Life Achievement Award.

Ariana DeBose Does the Thing

In a nod to her recent BAFTAs performance, Ariana DeBose told her co-presenter Diego Luna to “do the thing.”

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Acceptance

omg here’s Jamie Lee Curtis yelling “shut up!” and then kissing Michelle Yeoh on the lips after winning her SAG award pic.twitter.com/5cBtzSOfxg — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023



Jamie Lee Curtis‘s acceptance speech kicked off with a kiss for her Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Michelle Yeoh. She also referred to herself as a “nepo baby” at the beginning of the night, making for a memorable appearance at the event.

Lisa Ann Walter’s Parent Trap Date

Abbott Elementary‘s Lisa Ann Walter staged a Parent Trap reunion by bringing Elaine Hendrix along as her date.

Ke Huy Quan Gets Emotional

The actor once again stole the show with his emotional acceptance speech after winning Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

The Bear Beats Double Nominees

When Jeremy Allen White speaks, we can’t help but listen #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/J1Id3jfTJx — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2023



Despite being up against more than one actor from both Barry and Only Murders in the Building for Male Actor in a Leading Role for a Comedy Series, Jeremy Allen White managed to reign supreme for The Bear.

Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Big Win

The evening ended on a high note for the stars of Everything Everywhere All at Once as the cast gave James Hong the mic in a long-overdue honor for his ensemble work over several decades in Hollywood.

What was your favorite moment? Let us know in the comments section, below. And relive every moment by watching the awards show on Netflix’s YouTube channel here: