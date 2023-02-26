SAG Awards 2023: The Complete List of TV Winners

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards have arrived and while the annual event changed things up by streaming live on Netflix‘s YouTube channel, the celebration is no less grand.

Among some of the TV titles most nominated at this year’s event were Only Murders In The Building, Barry, and Better Call Saul. Already, stars from George & Tammy and 1883 have won big. Below, we’re unveiling all of the TV winners from this year’s ceremony and updating live throughout the event.

Drama Series Ensemble

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus – WINNER



Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

Sam Elliott, 1883 – WINNER

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy – WINNER

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash, Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark – WINNER

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER



Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things – WINNER

