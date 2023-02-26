SAG Awards 2023: The Complete List of TV Winners

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards have arrived and while the annual event changed things up by streaming live on Netflix‘s YouTube channel, the celebration is no less grand.

Among some of the TV titles most nominated at this year’s event were Only Murders In The Building, Barry, and Better Call Saul. Already, stars from George & Tammy and 1883 have won big. Below, we’re unveiling all of the TV winners from this year’s ceremony and updating live throughout the event.

Drama Series Ensemble

Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus – WINNER

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Sam Elliott, 1883 – WINNER
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy – WINNER
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash, Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark – WINNER
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things – WINNER

