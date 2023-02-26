SAG Awards 2023: The Complete List of TV Winners
The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards have arrived and while the annual event changed things up by streaming live on Netflix‘s YouTube channel, the celebration is no less grand.
Among some of the TV titles most nominated at this year’s event were Only Murders In The Building, Barry, and Better Call Saul. Already, stars from George & Tammy and 1883 have won big. Below, we’re unveiling all of the TV winners from this year’s ceremony and updating live throughout the event.
Drama Series Ensemble
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus – WINNER
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Sam Elliott, 1883 – WINNER
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy – WINNER
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash, Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark – WINNER
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things – WINNER