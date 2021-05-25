‘Chicago Med’ Bosses Tease a Doctor in Danger, Natalie & April’s Exits and More (VIDEO)

Chicago Med is preparing to say goodbye to two original cast members in the Season 6 finale, but the futures of nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) aren’t the only ones hanging in the balance.

As teased in the promo, Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) ends up a patient in his own ED, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the moments leading up to that — and some tension with Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) — in the video above. Meanwhile, Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is facing some serious consequences after Natalie stole meds from his clinical trial to try to help her mom, whose heart is failing — and he takes the blame.

TV Insider turned to executive producers Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider for a few hints about what to expect in the finale.

April’s been a rock star as a nurse since the beginning, and now it looks like she’s on the path to becoming a nurse practitioner. What can you say about what’s factoring into her decision and how the events of the finale play a role?

Andrew Schneider: With her wealth of knowledge and experience, April began to feel stymied by the clinical limitations of being a nurse. As a nurse practitioner, she’d be able to perform medical procedures that were denied her as a nurse. In the finale, the question is, will April realize her dream and be admitted to a Nurse Practitioner program?

Natalie’s mother’s health has tested Natalie both personally and professionally. Plus, there is so much left up in the air about her love life. What can you preview about finding the balance and what we’ll see from both in the finale with her exit?

Diane Frolov: Natalie’s desperate choices were all motivated by concern for her mother. In the Season 6 finale, those choices will have a tremendous impact on both her personal and professional life.

As the promo shows, Ethan’s life is in danger. How serious is it and what kind of conflict does that bring to the ED?

Frolov: Ethan is very seriously injured. With his life hanging in the balance, conflict arises between Will and Archer over the best course of treatment.

Will has covered for Natalie with the trial drugs, and the promo shows Sharon Goodwin [S. Epatha Merkerson] firing him. What did you want to do with him professionally as he’s worked both on the trial and at the hospital this season and how does that play a role in what we’ll see in the finale?

Schneider: Will is always guided by good intentions, whether it’s to save his patients’ lives or to protect Natalie. But throughout the six seasons of the show, Will’s decisions have often damaged him professionally. In the case of Will trying to protect Natalie, Goodwin feels he’s crossed a red line.

Chicago Med, Season 6 Finale, Wednesday, 8/7c, NBC