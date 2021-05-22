Almost a year and a half after the Evil Season 2 finale aired in January 2020, the CBS drama has an official second season premiere date — on a new network.

The deliciously dark series moves to Paramount+ exclusively beginning Sunday, June 20, with 13 new episodes dropping weekly on Sundays. The premiere date was announced Sunday alongside the release of an all-new trailer for Season 2 which debuted during 60 Minutes.

The first season of Evil ended with some major questions, especially when it comes to Kristen (Katja Herbers) and whether or not she committed murder. And it looks like the new episodes will address that cliffhanger right away, as seen in the teaser, which is filled with plenty of new footage (though no dialogue), from big bad Leland (Michael Emerson) laughing at a bloody threat scrawled on the wall to a murderous Kristen and, of course, more demons.

According to the network synopsis, Season 2 “brings evil closer to home” and sees Kristen struggling with, yes, “killing a man.” Meanwhile, David (Mike Colter) “suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination,” and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) deals with “night terrors that prey on his greatest fears” (as seen in the above trailer).

Returning in the second season, in addition to the aforementioned cast members, are Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

Evil, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, June 20, Paramount+