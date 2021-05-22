Billboard Music Awards, ‘NCIS NOLA, ‘Idol’ and More Finales, Showtime’s New Sunday, New Doc on ‘In Treatment’

Music’s biggest names turn out for two events this weekend: the Billboard Music Awards and the finale of American Idol. CBS says au revoir to NCIS: New Orleans after seven seasons. Showtime adds the Brooklyn-based comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors to its Sunday lineup of Black Monday and The Chi. Uzo Aduba takes over the therapist’s chair in a new season of HBO’s acclaimed In Treatment.

Billboard Music Awards

9/8c

The Weeknd leads the field of nominees with 16 and performs at the live ceremony from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater, with Nick Jonas hosting. P!nk gets the ICON Award (she’ll also perform) while Trae Tha Truth accepts the Change Maker Award and Drake receives Artist of the Decade honors. Other performers include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled featuring H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran and twenty one pilots. (Sunday)

Randee St. Nicholas

NCIS: New Orleans

Series Finale 10/9c

The first NCIS series to go dark is also the youngest, signing off after seven seasons of Big Easy intrigue. The climactic event is a happy one: the wedding of Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) to his lady love Rita (Chelsea Field, Bakula’s real-life bride). But before their joyous nuptials, there’s some business with longtime nemesis Sasha Broussard (Callie Thorne), the mother of Pride’s son Connor (Drew Scheid), to put to rest. (Sunday)

American Idol

Season Finale 8/7c

If they’re not at the Billboard Awards, they’re probably hanging with the next American Idol—who’ll be either Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler or Willie Spence, the three finalists vying to be crowned at the end of the three-hour season finale. They’ll each perform one last time, as will the judges (Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie), and the rest of the Top Nine return to sing alongside the legendary likes of Sheryl Crow, Lindsey Buckingham, Luke Combs, Fall Out Boy, Chaka Khan, Mickey Guyton, Leona Lewis and Macklemore. (Sunday)

HBO

In Treatment

Season Premiere 9/8c

After more than a decade, the acclaimed HBO drama returns with a new therapist patiently listening to clients’ problems, albeit from her plush L.A. home as her office during the pandemic. Multiple Emmy winner Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black, Mrs. America) stars as Dr. Brooke Taylor, who’s got a few demons of her own as she counsels Eladio (In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos), a troubled home health aide who calls her in the middle of the night; and in the second episode (9:30/8:30c), angry white-collar criminal Colin (John Benjamin Hickey), who begins court-mandated sessions after being released from prison. (Sunday)

HBO

Mare of Easttown

10/9c

Small-town detective Mare Sheehan (the great Kate Winslet) has some healing, and grieving, to do after last week’s incident, which has put her back in the heroic spotlight and back on the unrelated case of who murdered Erin. With only one more episode to go in this grim but enthralling limited series, expect more shoes to drop as another local family grapples with a disturbing revelation. (Sunday)

More finales:

It’s Showtime:

The premium cable network launches an all-new Sunday lineup, with the slice-of-life comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors (10:30/9:30c), starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman as Brooklyn buddies, joining the raucous Wall Street comedy Black Monday (10/9c) and Lena Waithe’s topical Chicago drama The Chi (9/8c) for their respective fourth seasons.

Inside Weekend TV: