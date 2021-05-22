Billboard Music Awards, ‘NCIS NOLA, ‘Idol’ and More Finales, Showtime’s New Sunday, New Doc on ‘In Treatment’
Music’s biggest names turn out for two events this weekend: the Billboard Music Awards and the finale of American Idol. CBS says au revoir to NCIS: New Orleans after seven seasons. Showtime adds the Brooklyn-based comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors to its Sunday lineup of Black Monday and The Chi. Uzo Aduba takes over the therapist’s chair in a new season of HBO’s acclaimed In Treatment.
Billboard Music Awards
The Weeknd leads the field of nominees with 16 and performs at the live ceremony from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater, with Nick Jonas hosting. P!nk gets the ICON Award (she’ll also perform) while Trae Tha Truth accepts the Change Maker Award and Drake receives Artist of the Decade honors. Other performers include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled featuring H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran and twenty one pilots. (Sunday)
NCIS: New Orleans
The first NCIS series to go dark is also the youngest, signing off after seven seasons of Big Easy intrigue. The climactic event is a happy one: the wedding of Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) to his lady love Rita (Chelsea Field, Bakula’s real-life bride). But before their joyous nuptials, there’s some business with longtime nemesis Sasha Broussard (Callie Thorne), the mother of Pride’s son Connor (Drew Scheid), to put to rest. (Sunday)
American Idol
If they’re not at the Billboard Awards, they’re probably hanging with the next American Idol—who’ll be either Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler or Willie Spence, the three finalists vying to be crowned at the end of the three-hour season finale. They’ll each perform one last time, as will the judges (Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie), and the rest of the Top Nine return to sing alongside the legendary likes of Sheryl Crow, Lindsey Buckingham, Luke Combs, Fall Out Boy, Chaka Khan, Mickey Guyton, Leona Lewis and Macklemore. (Sunday)
In Treatment
After more than a decade, the acclaimed HBO drama returns with a new therapist patiently listening to clients’ problems, albeit from her plush L.A. home as her office during the pandemic. Multiple Emmy winner Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black, Mrs. America) stars as Dr. Brooke Taylor, who’s got a few demons of her own as she counsels Eladio (In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos), a troubled home health aide who calls her in the middle of the night; and in the second episode (9:30/8:30c), angry white-collar criminal Colin (John Benjamin Hickey), who begins court-mandated sessions after being released from prison. (Sunday)
Mare of Easttown
Small-town detective Mare Sheehan (the great Kate Winslet) has some healing, and grieving, to do after last week’s incident, which has put her back in the heroic spotlight and back on the unrelated case of who murdered Erin. With only one more episode to go in this grim but enthralling limited series, expect more shoes to drop as another local family grapples with a disturbing revelation. (Sunday)
More finales:
- Iyanla: Fix My Life (Saturday, 9/8c, OWN): The long-running series ends on a typically personal note in the two-hour series finale, with Iyanla Vanzant sharing memorable moments from the past 10 seasons while opening up even more about her own journey of self-discovery.
- Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, 8:30/PT, NBC): Rising stars take the spotlight in the season finale, as The Queen’s Gambit breakout Anya Taylor-Joy hosts for the first time, and Lil Nas X debuts as musical guest.
- The Equalizer (Sunday, 8/7c, CBS): Things get personal in the season finale of the new hit reboot when Robyn’s (Queen Latifah) daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) and her friends witness an execution, putting them in the crosshairs of a war between a European crime syndicate and a drug cartel.
- The Simpsons (Sunday, 8/7c, Fox): The 32nd season of the undying animated comedy ends with Moe violating a cardinal rule of the bartenders’ code, bringing vengeance upon Homer and the rest of the barflies.
- NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, 9/8c, CBS): Lots of activity as the 12th season comes to a close with Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) getting kidnapped, Nell (Renée Felice Smith) getting an intriguing offer from Eric (Barrett Foa), and Hetty (Linda Hunt) returning—but for how long?
- Atlantic Crossing (Sunday, 9/8c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): The Norwegian Masterpiece historical drama closes with WWII nearing its end and FDR (Kyle MacLachlan) in declining health. For Crown Princess Martha, (Sofia Helin), this means reconciling with her husband, Crown Prince Olav (Tobias Santelmann), after their family’s long separation.
- Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, 9:30/8:30c, Fox): Can you believe this quirky toon is wrapping its 11th season? While Bob takes Tina to a vampire sing-along movie, unaware she’s inviting all of her friends, Linda opens a restaurant in the alley for the local raccoons. In other words, business as usual.
It’s Showtime:
- The premium cable network launches an all-new Sunday lineup, with the slice-of-life comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors (10:30/9:30c), starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman as Brooklyn buddies, joining the raucous Wall Street comedy Black Monday (10/9c) and Lena Waithe’s topical Chicago drama The Chi (9/8c) for their respective fourth seasons.
Inside Weekend TV:
- NBA Playoffs: The first prime-time matchup pits the Brooklyn Nets against the Boston Celtics on ABC (Saturday, 8 ET), following earlier games on ESPN, with Miami Heat facing the Milwaukee Bucks (2 pm ET) and the L.A. Clippers taking on the Dallas Mavericks (4:30 pm ET). Later Saturday, also on ESPN, the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 pm ET. Sunday’s big game finds defending champs L.A. Lakers at the Phoenix Suns (3:30 pm/ET) following the matchup of the Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers (1 pm ET).
- Master of None (Sunday, streaming on Netflix): Aziz Ansari’s Emmy-winning comedy shifts focus in its third year, with the relationship of Denise (Lena Waithe) and Alicia (Naomi Ackie) taking center stage.
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Saturday, 9/8c, Nat Geo WILD): The second season opens with back-to-back episodes, as Georgia veterinarians Terrence Ferguson and Vernard Hodges come to the aid of a newborn calf during Hurricane Sandy.
- Duncanville (Sunday, 8:30/7:30c and 9:30/8:30c, Fox): Already renewed for a third season, the animated comedy launches its second season with two episodes, in which Duncan (voiced by Amy Poehler) and the rest of the Harris family go on their first summer vacation, and later, Duncan blurts out something he shouldn’t to his dad (Ty Burrell), which brings grandpa Dick (Gerald McRaney) into the picture. Duncanville moves to Mondays on May 31, joined by the new toon Housebroken.