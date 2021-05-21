‘Duncanville’: Amy Poehler & Ty Burrell Tease ‘Parks and Rec’ Reunion in Season 2 (VIDEO)

Vacation, all they ever wanted!

The Harris family is officially going away when Fox’s animated sitcom Duncanville returns for its sophomore season. In the first half of May 23’s two-episode return, “Das Banana Boot,” lazy high schooler Duncan Harris (voiced by Amy Poehler, also a series creator) does not have to go to summer school for the first time ever, so the family, including high-strung mother Annie (also Poehler), rock-obsessed father Jack (Modern Family vet Ty Burrell), and sister Kimberly (Ricki Lindhome), can take a full-on family vacation.

“Annie is really pumped — too pumped,” Poehler says, during TV Insider’s video interview alongside co-star Burrell. “It’s not going to go well.” The initially relaxing trip to an all-inclusive resort (with a hilarious name) turns into what Poehler calls a “murder mystery” of sorts. Their trip is partially spoiled by another vacationing couple with big schemes and also derailed by Duncan’s obsession with Mia’s (Rashida Jones) Instagram. And then there’s the ultimate question: will Annie get the perfect Harris family vacation photo? Or will the trip turn out to be a little less than picturesque?

The Season 2 premiere is also a Parks and Recreation reunion with Poehler’s former costars Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and Nick Offerman lending their voices for various guest roles.

Check out the full interview with Poehler and Burrell above.

Duncanville, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, May 23, 8:30/7:30c, Fox