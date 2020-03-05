Sneak Peek at Nat Geo WILD's 'Critter Fixers: Country Vets' (VIDEO)

Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson are two lifelong friends who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital, located 100 miles south of Atlanta. Together with their loving staff, these physicians bring real heart, soul and a lot of humor to their treatment and care of more than 20,000 patients a year across their two locations.

The new series Critter Fixers: Country Vets premieres Saturday, March 7 on Nat Geo WILD.

Between emergency visits to the office and farm calls throughout rural Georgia, this special team is constantly bombarded with unique cases. From a police dog with cactus thorns around her eye to a potbellied pig with life-threatening lacerations, for the Critter Fixer team, there is no such thing as normal.

By way of example, the premiere episode includes trimming pig’s hooves, freeing aquarium fish from parasites and a pregnant Alpaca.