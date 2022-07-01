Fox Cancels ‘Duncanville’ After Three Seasons

Amy Poehler‘s animated comedy Duncanville is coming to a close after three seasons as Fox has decided to cancel the series.

As reported by TVLine, the remaining six episodes of the third season will stream exclusively on Hulu later this year. The series, which launched in February 2020, was quickly renewed for a second season just two months after its premiere. A third season was picked up last year and premiered this May. However, the ratings are down 25 percent from Season 2, and it has become the least viewed show on Fox this past TV season.

The series was co-created by Poehler, Mike Scully, and Julie Thacker Scully and revolved around Duncan Harris (voiced by Poehler), an average 15-year-old boy who is always one step away from making a good decision. Poehler also voiced Duncan’s meter maid mom Annie, while Ty Burrell played Duncan’s plumber dad Jack, Riki Lindhome voiced angsty sister Kimberly, and Rashida Jones portrayed Duncan’s friend — and secret crush — Mia.

“Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully, and Amy Poehler delivered a unique animated family comedy with a distinct voice and point of view that we are proud of,” a network spokesperson told TVLine. “But we can confirm that this season will be its last on Fox. We look forward to the opportunity to work with Amy, Mike, and Julie in the future.”

The cancelation comes after Fox dropped its freshman comedy Pivoting and freshman drama Our Kind of People last month. Fox still has a huge line-up of animated comedies, with The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, The Great North, and Housebroken all renewed for next season. The new series Krapopolis and Grimsburg are also set to join the network’s animated slate.

Duncanville, Season 3, final six episodes, TBA, Hulu