Comic-Con International may be virtual this year, but that didn't stop the cast and creators of some of our favorite shows from carrying out remote panels to talk about the shows we love, including Fox's newest animated comedy, Duncanville.

The star-studded cast and creators, including Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa, sat down to discuss the first season, and the makings of Season 2 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Scroll down for some of the biggest takeaways from the revealing chat.

How long it really takes to create an episode

Show co-creators Julie and Mike Scully detailed how much work it takes to produce and engineer each episode, with edits even happening just one week before the installment hits the air. "It takes a year per episode," admits Julie.

The surprising inspiration behind the characters and their voices

Creator and star Amy Poehler revealed that her character Annie's parenting style and slang is heavily influenced by the Parks and Recreation alum's own mother. Rapper-actor Wiz Khalifa also detailed the difficulty of finding the right voice for Mr. Mitch, his first big gig as a voice actor in an animated series.

Season 2's "escape" from the real world

When asked if the next season includes any mention of the COVID-19 pandemic or current political affairs, Julie and Mike Scully shared that they would be avoiding the topic entirely. The reason? They want their show to give viewers a break from current events on the news.

The future of TV amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The cast and creators shared some insight into what they're hearing about creating the show during this ongoing pandemic. Many recordings for animated shows are done from stars' homes with recording equipment provided by producers. The stars also mentioned that production companies are working on finding alternatives to filming crowd scenes and intimate scenes that involve kissing between cast members.

Duncanville, Season 2, Spring 2021, Fox