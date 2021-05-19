Harry Potter Quiz Show and Retrospective Coming to HBO Max

Harry Potter superfans will have the chance to test their knowledge on all things Hogwarts in a new quiz show coming to HBO Max.

The unscripted competition show will air over five nights on the streamer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone movie. The limited series will include four one-hour quiz challenges followed by a special retrospective, all set to premiere on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and TBS in the U.S. later this year.

Casting is now underway at wizardingworld.com, where Harry Potter obsessives can apply to test their expertise against other like-minded fans. The series is expected to feature hundreds of trivia questions and special guest surprises to discovere which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand. Viewers will also be able to play along at home.

“To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

He continued: “All Potter fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge. For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the O.W.L. exams, this is as close as they are going to get!”

The upcoming game show and retrospective are the first official TV spinoffs of the popular J.K. Rowling franchise. Earlier this year, it was reported that WarnerMedia executives had had meetings to discuss bringing a live-action Harry Potter TV series to HBO Max, though development was said to be in the early stages. At the time, WarnerMedia denied that any Harry Potter series were in the works.

Both the quiz series and special are executive produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted TV and Warner Horizon. Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton serve as exec producers on the game show, while Casey Patterson (A West Wing Special) heads up the retrospective.